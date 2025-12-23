Swiss tennis star Stan Wawrinka has declared that 2026 will mark the end of his professional career, setting up a poignant send-off at the Australian Open where he claimed his first Grand Slam title more than a decade ago. The 40-year-old veteran, known for his powerful one-handed backhand and ability to rise against the sport’s giants, shared the news on social media last week, calling it “one last push” before closing the book on 24 years on tour.

Wawrinka, who turned pro in 2002, posted a reflective message outlining his decision. “Every book needs an ending,” he wrote. “It’s time to write the final chapter of my career as a professional tennis player. 2026 will be my last year on tour.” He spelled out the words “passion” and “dream” through acronyms highlighting perseverance, ambition, sacrifice, success, injuries, obsession, never giving up, discipline, resilience, evolution, and memories – elements that defined his path. “I still want to push my limits and finish this journey on the best note possible,” he added. “I still have dreams in this sport.”

The announcement comes as Wawrinka prepares to kick off his final season at the United Cup in Perth, starting January 2, representing Switzerland alongside players like Belinda Bencic. From there, attention will shift to Melbourne Park for the Australian Open, beginning January 19, where Wawrinka hopes to deliver a memorable performance in what could be his last appearance at the tournament he conquered in 2014.

That year, Wawrinka stunned the tennis world by winning his maiden major at the Australian Open. Seeded eighth, he powered through the draw, defeating top seed Novak Djokovic in a five-set quarterfinal thriller – ending the Serb’s 25-match winning streak in Melbourne – before outlasting an injured Rafael Nadal in the final, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. It was a breakthrough moment for Wawrinka, who at 28 became the oldest first-time Grand Slam champion since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001. The victory propelled him to a career-high ranking of No. 3 and cemented his status as a force capable of disrupting the dominance of the Big Three: Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic.

Reflecting on that triumph, Wawrinka has often credited the Australian Open with changing his career. “Melbourne was where it all clicked,” he said in past interviews. “The crowd, the atmosphere – it gave me belief.” Australian fans have embraced him ever since, drawn to his gritty style and underdog spirit. With 2026 as his swan song, the tournament gains an extra layer of drama, offering Wawrinka a chance to bow out on the same courts that launched him into legend status.

Wawrinka’s career boasts 16 ATP titles and 582 tour-level wins, ranking him fourth among active players. Beyond Australia, he added two more majors: Roland Garros in 2015, where he upset Djokovic in the final to deny the Serb a calendar Grand Slam, and the US Open in 2016, again besting Djokovic in four sets for the title. These wins made Wawrinka one of only two players – alongside Andy Murray – to claim multiple majors during the Big Three era. He also secured Olympic gold in doubles with compatriot Roger Federer at Beijing 2008 and led Switzerland to Davis Cup glory in 2014, defeating France in the final.

His head-to-head records underscore his tenacity: at least three wins each over Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic, plus 10 victories against Murray. Wawrinka’s last title came at Geneva in 2017, and he reached finals as recently as Umag in 2023. Injuries, including knee surgeries in 2017 and foot operations in 2021, tested him, but he bounced back each time, competing at the Nitto ATP Finals four times and making three straight semifinals from 2013 to 2015.

As Wawrinka enters his farewell year, questions linger about his form. Currently ranked outside the top 100 after a 2025 season marred by early exits, he aims to rediscover the magic that defined his peak. “I’ve enjoyed every part of what tennis has given me, especially the emotions I feel playing in front of you,” he told fans in his announcement. “I’m looking forward to seeing you one more time, all around the world.”

For the Australian Open, organizers and fans alike anticipate a hero’s welcome. Tournament director Craig Tiley has already hinted at special tributes for retiring stars, and Wawrinka’s history in Melbourne – including deep runs like the 2015 semifinals – makes him a fitting honoree. Whether he receives a wildcard or qualifies, his presence will add narrative depth to a field featuring rising talents and established names like Djokovic, who at 38 continues to chase records.

Wawrinka’s decision echoes recent retirements of peers like Federer in 2022 and Nadal earlier this year, signaling the end of an era. Yet he remains focused on competition, not nostalgia. “This journey has been about pushing limits,” he emphasized.

Tennis insiders praise Wawrinka’s impact. His coach, Daniel Vallverdu, shared a supportive message online, calling it “an honor” to guide him through the final stretch. Peers, including Djokovic, have lauded his fighting spirit, with the Serb once dubbing him “Stan the Man” after their epic battles.

As Wawrinka readies for Perth and then Melbourne, the sport prepares to celebrate a player who proved that heart and precision can topple even the greatest. His 2014 Australian Open win wasn’t just a personal milestone; it inspired a generation to believe in late blooms and bold play. In 2026, Melbourne Park may witness the perfect coda to that story – a Grand Slam legend saying goodbye on his terms.