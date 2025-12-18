No menu items!

Hyatt Place Cariari Set to Open in Costa Rica

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica Hyatt Hotel

Heredia will soon welcome a new addition to its hospitality scene with the opening of the Hyatt Place Cariari/Convention Center. The project, backed by a $21 million investment, stands as a boost to local tourism and employment. Set to begin operations in the first half of 2026, the hotel positions itself near the former Real Cariari Shopping Center in Barreal de Heredia, a spot that promises easy access for business travelers and visitors alike.

Cariari Premium Outlets S.A., a fully Costa Rican firm with roots in residential, commercial, and tourism developments, runs the operation. Their team brings hands-on knowledge to the table, focusing on creating spaces that serve both locals and internationals. The hotel’s general manager, Marjorie Calvo Camacho, returns to the country after leading the Hyatt Place Aruba Airport for four years. She shared her thoughts on the venture: “We commit to service that leaves a mark and treats each guest with care.”

The building rises eight stories and holds 123 rooms, six of them suites. One suite caters specifically to guests with disabilities, while all areas ensure access for those with physical needs. Meeting spaces include three rooms that fit up to 160 people, plus a terrace for gatherings. Other facilities cover a pool, gym, restaurant, bar, and business center. The design draws from Costa Rica’s forests, aiming to showcase the nation’s natural diversity and encourage exploration.

This development arrives at a time when the area needs more options for meetings and stays, especially close to the convention center. It strengthens Heredia’s role in the Greater Metropolitan Area for business and leisure activities. The group behind it emphasizes support for the local economy through hiring and partnerships.

On the employment front, the hotel seeks to fill about 40 roles. A job fair took place on November 19 at BeeWorking Heredia, drawing applicants for various posts. Openings remain for loss prevention agents, maintenance technicians, valets, cooks, and kitchen assistants. Other spots include bilingual hosts for reception and food services, dishwashers, accounting agents, waitresses, public area staff, and a sales coordinator. Experience in hospitality helps, along with a drive for quality work.

Calvo noted the push for dedicated staff: “We look for people who share our passion for excellence.” The hotel’s website offers more details on what to expect. This move by Hyatt expands its presence in Costa Rica, adding to existing properties while rooting deeper in local hands. For Heredia residents, it means new chances to join a growing sector. As the opening nears, the project signals progress in blending modern comforts with national pride.

