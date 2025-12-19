No menu items!

Honduras Starts Partial Recount in Tight Presidential Election Backed by Trump

Honduras Election Recount
(Photo by Orlando SIERRA / AFP)

Honduras electoral officials started a partial recount of votes yesterday from the November 30 presidential election. The race remains close, with right-wing candidate Nasry Asfura, supported by U.S. President Donald Trump, holding a narrow edge. The National Electoral Council launched the review of about 2,800 vote tally sheets, covering close to half a million ballots flagged for inconsistencies. Council President Ana Paola Hall posted that the process began under the watch of local and foreign observers.

Asfura, a 67-year-old businessman from the National Party, leads by 1.3 percentage points, or roughly 43,000 votes, based on the latest counts. His main challenger, Salvador Nasralla, a television host running for the Liberal Party, follows closely. Rixi Moncada, a lawyer with the ruling leftist Libre Party, sits in third place.

Rivals have raised fraud claims, which slowed the start of the recount. Observers from the Organization of American States and European groups rejected those accusations, pointing instead to technical issues and procedural delays. The council must declare a winner by December 30.

Tensions have built over the past weeks. Supporters of the ruling party gathered in large numbers in Tegucigalpa on Wednesday to protest what they call vote tampering. One soldier suffered injuries in the clash. The day prior, police dispersed a similar event, leaving at least eight people hurt.

Military chief Hector Valerio stated yesterday that forces would back the final results without question. This matters in a nation with a record of military interventions, including the 2009 ouster of former President Manuel Zelaya, husband of current President Xiomara Castro.

Trump’s role has drawn attention across Central America. He endorsed Asfura to combat what he calls “narcocommunists” and said there would be consequences if the lead flipped. On election eve, Trump pardoned ex-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, a National Party figure serving 45 years in the U.S. for drug charges. Critics see this as undercutting anti-trafficking efforts.

The U.S. State Department called this week for Honduras to push forward with the recount right away, amid the standoff. No solid proof of widespread fraud has surfaced, according to international monitors.

From here in Costa Rica, the holdup in Honduras raises concerns for regional ties. Trade and migration flows link our countries closely, and any unrest could spill over. Aid from the U.S. often affects multiple nations, so Trump’s warnings add pressure. Officials in San José watch developments, mindful of past instability in the area.

The recount continues today, with observers on site to check each step. Results could shift the balance, but for now, Asfura stays ahead in a contest that tests Honduras’ democratic process.

