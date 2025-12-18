Travelers heading to Honduras face ongoing hurdles at land borders, where officials shut down crossings each night. The country’s immigration service halts operations for tourists from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., a practice that stands out in Central America. Most neighbors, including Guatemala, El Salvador, and Nicaragua, keep their borders open around the clock.

This rule, first put in place during the pandemic, shows no signs of ending. It forces people to adjust plans, especially those crossing by bus or car. For example, the El Florido crossing near Copán Ruins closes even earlier, at 9 p.m., reopening at 6 a.m. Other points like Las Manos and Trojes with Nicaragua follow similar schedules.

Costa Ricans know the region well, with many driving north for vacations or family visits. But these closures add layers to trips. A late bus from Nicaragua might leave someone stranded at the border until morning. Retirees and expats, common in our country, often prefer road travel for its low cost and flexibility. Night drives now require extra caution to avoid getting stuck.

The policy disrupts broader connections too. Overland routes link Guatemala through Honduras to El Salvador and beyond. Tourists exploring multiple countries hit snags if they misjudge timing. In recent months, high visitor numbers to Honduras—over 2 million this year—highlight its appeal, from beaches to ancient sites. Yet, the shutdowns temper that growth by making access less predictable.

Officials in Honduras say the measure helps manage resources and security after dark. Border staff work set hours, and nighttime operations strain limited teams. Travelers report frustration, though. Central Americans, including those from Costa Rica, sometimes wait hours or reroute plans. One group from San José shared how they arrived at a crossing past 10 p.m. and had to find lodging nearby.

To navigate this, plan arrivals during daylight. Check specific border hours ahead, as some vary. Use apps or government sites for updates. For those flying in, airports run longer, but land entries demand attention to the clock.

As tourism rebounds across the isthmus, Honduras’ approach raises questions about regional harmony. Countries like ours operate 24/7 borders, easing flow. If Honduras aligned, it could boost shared economic ties. For now, visitors adapt, timing journeys to beat the curfew.