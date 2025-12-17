No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCentral AmericaEl SalvadorEl Salvador Court Sentences Activists to Three Years but Grants Conditional Release

El Salvador Court Sentences Activists to Three Years but Grants Conditional Release

Tico Times
By Tico Times
El Salvador community leader José Ángel Pérez
(Photo by Rudy QUIROZ / AFP)

In San Salvador, a court sentenced environmental lawyer Alejandro Henríquez and community leader José Ángel Pérez to three years in prison on charges of aggressive resistance and public disorder. The ruling came after their arrest following a protest that called on President Nayib Bukele to stop the eviction of families from a peasant cooperative on private land.

The two men walked out of the courthouse in Santa Tecla, just west of the capital, under conditional release. Salvadoran law permits this for sentences of three years or less. They now face strict conditions, such as avoiding any street protests and following behavioral guidelines set by the court.

Henríquez and Pérez had spent eight months in detention since their arrest in May. Defense lawyers called the case politicized, pointing to a broader pattern of authorities targeting protesters. Human rights groups echoed this, labeling the proceedings as an effort to silence dissent.

The protest aimed to protect around 300 families from losing their homes. Participants gathered to press Bukele for action, but police intervened, leading to clashes. Authorities accused the pair of inciting disorder, though supporters maintain the demonstration started peacefully.

International voices pushed for their freedom. The United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights defenders joined nongovernmental organizations like Amnesty International in demanding the charges be dropped. Amnesty named them prisoners of conscience, highlighting concerns over free expression in the region.

This case draws attention across Central America, where land disputes and environmental fights often intersect with government policies. In El Salvador, under Bukele’s administration, security measures have expanded, sometimes overlapping with protest rights. Observers note similar tensions in neighboring countries, where rural communities battle for land security amid development pressures.

Henríquez, known for his work on environmental issues, and Pérez, an evangelical pastor active in local organizing, plan to continue their advocacy within the limits of their release. Their supporters view the outcome as a partial win, allowing them back with their families while underscoring ongoing challenges for activists.

The decision reflects debates over balancing public order and the right to assemble. As El Salvador grapples with these issues, the release offers relief but leaves questions about future protests unanswered.

Trending Now

US Ruling Denies Bond to Son Accused of Killing Costa Rican Mother

A Tennessee judge has bound over murder charges against the husband and son of Costa Rican Silvia Gabriela Vílchez Mora, who authorities say died...
Read more

Vuelta Ciclista a Costa Rica 2025 Starts Today

Cyclists from Costa Rica and neighboring countries line up today for the start of the Vuelta Ciclista Internacional a Costa Rica Telecable 2025. The...
Read more

FIFA Lowers Some 2026 World Cup Prices Following Global Criticism

FIFA has rolled out a new ticket pricing option for the 2026 World Cup, setting some seats at $60 for supporters of qualified national...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Mighty Baird’s Tapir is the Quiet Giant of the Forest

Today we discuss a creature that’s very close to my heart, the Baird’s tapir. It’s an enormous, elephant-nosed, whistling, puddle-pooper. What’s not to love?...
Read more

Mexico’s Renata Zarazua Carries Regional Hopes into Australian Open 2026

As the tennis world gears up for the 2026 Australian Open, set to kick off on January 18, Latin America stands ready to make...
Read more

Costa Rica Shifts Toward Regenerative Tourism Alongside Other Nations

Costa Rica has long stood out for its commitment to protecting natural areas through tourism. Now, our country joins a growing number of nations...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

Tico Times Logo

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support