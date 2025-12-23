Costa Rica has recorded at least 3,058 homicides since President Rodrigo Chaves took office on May 8, 2022. Data from the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) shows our country’s security struggles, with 2023 as the deadliest year at 906 murders. As 2025 nears its end, the tally has reached 833 as of December 16, placing this year third in the rankings, with potential to approach 900.

Here is a chart showing homicides by year under Chaves:

2022 (May-Dec): ████████████████████████ (448)

2023: ██████████████████████████████████████████████████ (906)

2024: ████████████████████████████████████████████████ (871)

2025 (to Dec 16): █████████████████████████████████████████████ (833)

The figures break down as follows. From May 8 to December 31, 2022, there were 448 homicides. In 2023, the count rose 37 percent to 906, linked to gang rivalries over drug routes. The year 2024 saw 871, a slight drop after police actions cleared some areas in Limón and Alajuela. For 2025, the 833 murders up to December 16 reflect an average of about 2.4 killings per day.

Two-thirds of these deaths tie to gang feuds, often over narcotics control. Firearms were used in 78 percent of cases, and young adults suffer most—36 percent of victims aged 18 to 29. Domestic violence accounts for 45 cases in 2025, with other motives including fights and thefts. The problem roots in organized groups using Costa Rica as a drug transit hub.

Risks vary by province. As of December 16, San José leads with 281 homicides, over a third of the total and the only province with a rise from last year. Limón has 166, a key spot for port-related conflicts. Puntarenas reports 116, down 30 from 2024. Alajuela has 96, Guanacaste 74, Cartago 60, and Heredia 33. Urban and coastal areas bear the most, while rural interiors see fewer. In high-risk zones like parts of San José or Limón, people adapt daily habits, but the violence mainly stays within criminal circles.

Chaves has faced backlash for downplaying the increase. He blames lenient laws that release suspects quickly and possible links between judicial staff and criminals. Chaves claims most victims connect to illegal activities, so the public faces low risk. He has asked to be judged from 2023 onward, separating from his first partial year. OIJ Director Michael Soto calls for more than police work. “We need jobs, education, and community efforts to keep youth from gangs,” Soto says. Fiscal General Carlo Díaz points to resource shortages that limit patrols in trouble areas.

The rate stands near 17 per 100,000, ranking Costa Rica high in Latin America but below countries like Honduras. This erodes the nation’s reputation as a stable spot without broad crime. Tourists, attracted to coasts and forests, mostly face petty theft in crowded places, with violent events uncommon outside gang territories. Still, 28 bystander deaths in 2025, including eight children under 12, show wider effects. Communities in impacted areas report disruptions to schools and commerce.

OIJ raids have seized guns and broken up networks. In 2024, these led to homicide-free periods in some districts. Without legal reforms for harsher sentences or more security funding, experts see little shift. As 2025 closes, the total under Chaves climbs, fueling demands for change. Security ranks as a main issue for Costa Ricans, who press for steps to halt the pattern.