Costa Rican Man Dies After Health Decline in U.S. Immigration Custody

Randall Gamboa Esquivel, a 52-year-old man from Pérez Zeledón, died after nearly two months in a Costa Rican hospital. His family confirmed the death, which followed a sharp health collapse while he remained in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention.

Gamboa left Costa Rica last year to seek work in the United States. Authorities detained him in December, in Texas, where he entered ICE custody. For months, he spoke daily with relatives through video calls and showed no signs of illness. That changed in mid-June when contact stopped without warning.

Relatives struggled to find him as officials moved him between facilities. A volunteer lawyer tracked him to a Texas hospital, where doctors diagnosed rhabdomyolysis, a condition that breaks down muscle tissue. Gamboa appeared malnourished, dehydrated, and in poor hygiene. Family members noted differences between U.S. medical reports and later tests in Costa Rica.

In September, the U.S. government arranged an air ambulance to fly Gamboa back home. He arrived at Fernando Escalante Pradilla Hospital in Pérez Zeledón unable to walk, speak, or eat on his own. Doctors described his state as vegetative, with brain damage and other complications.

His sister led calls for answers and met with Costa Rica’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in September. Officials sent a formal request to ICE seeking details on his treatment and health decline. As of now, no reply has come.

Family members shared an obituary: “Our beloved Randall is now with the Lord. We will soon announce the details of his funeral service.” They plan to pursue the case further, including a possible complaint to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights if needed.

Gamboa’s story has drawn attention here in Costa Rica, with public demands for accountability from U.S. authorities. Relatives say he sought the American dream but faced neglect that led to his death.

Officials in San José continue to monitor the situation. The family asks for privacy as they grieve.