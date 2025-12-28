As travelers flock to Guanacaste during peak season for its sun-drenched shores and family-friendly spots, many overlook a northern gem that delivers calm without the crowds. La Cruz, a canton near the Nicaraguan border, draws visitors who prefer genuine encounters with nature over busy resorts. This year, local tourism groups report growing interest in its beaches, parks and marine outings, making it a solid choice for those after balance in their trips.

Locals and visitors alike point to La Cruz’s position in the Guanacaste Conservation Area, a UNESCO site, as key to its appeal. Santa Rosa National Park anchors the region with its dry forests, trails and wildlife. Hikers spot deer, monkeys and birds while exploring paths that lead to overlooks. The park also holds historical weight, with sites from the 1856 National Campaign against filibusters, where Costa Ricans defended their land. Families often spend days here, combining walks with photo stops and quiet observation.

Just down the coast, Cuajiniquil village acts as a launch point for boat trips into nearby bays. Fishermen guide groups through Cuajiniquil Bay and Junquillal Bay, where snorkelers see turtles, fish and rays in clear waters. Some outings reach Santa Elena, a remote stretch with turquoise seas and rock formations that few explore. Dolphins sometimes appear, and seasonal whale sightings add to the draw. These tours often stop at isolated beaches or caves, letting passengers fish or relax on sands reachable only by water.

Bahía Junquillal Wildlife Refuge offers another draw with its protected shores and trails. The refuge features calm bays for kayaking or paddleboarding, plus spots for picnics and camping. Biodiversity thrives here, with armadillos, coatis and tapirs roaming the area. It’s a family favorite for short hikes that end at beaches with gentle waves.

Beaches define much of La Cruz’s charm. Playa Rajada stands out with its white sands and cliffs framing blue waters, ideal for swimming or walks. Nearby Playa Rajadita remains lesser-known, providing solitude amid similar scenery. Bahía Salinas draws kite surfers thanks to steady winds, while Playa El Jobo offers peaceful settings for sunbathing or fishing. These spots support local eateries serving fresh catches like ceviche and grilled fish, alongside traditional dishes that highlight regional flavors.

Scenic drives through the area reveal views of volcanoes and bays, adding to the sense of escape. Tourism operators note that La Cruz avoids the heavy foot traffic of southern Guanacaste, allowing for personal experiences. One local guide shared that visitors often return for the mix of adventure and rest, from park explorations to sea outings.

Recent efforts by groups like the La Cruz Tourism Chamber bolster the area’s profile. They promote sustainable practices, such as turtle releases and low-impact tours, to preserve the environment. With accommodations ranging from beachfront lodges to eco-resorts, options suit various budgets.

Travelers report easy access from Liberia’s airport, about an hour south, with roads leading north through open landscapes. Public buses connect to La Cruz town, where markets and services provide basics. For those planning a visit, the canton delivers on its promise of nature-focused downtime. Contact the La Cruz Tourism Chamber via their website or 8754-9900 for details on tours and stays.