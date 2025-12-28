No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeNewsTrade Winds Dominate Costa Rica Weather This Holiday Week

Trade Winds Dominate Costa Rica Weather This Holiday Week

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica Windy Weather Forecast

Forecasts from the National Meteorological Institute show that strong trade winds will continue to influence much of Costa Rica today and into the coming days. High atmospheric pressure over the Caribbean Basin drives these conditions, leading to accelerated winds across several regions.

In the North Pacific, Central Valley, and mountain areas, gusts range from 25 to 50 kilometers per hour, with peaks over 70 kilometers per hour in northern Guanacaste and higher elevations. These winds extend their reach to both coastal and inland spots, where they can stir up dust and reduce visibility in open areas. The Caribbean and North Zone see occasional cloud cover and light rains, which may spill over to eastern parts of the Central Valley. Elsewhere, skies stay mostly clear to partly cloudy, with little chance of rain.

Meteorologists note that the pattern stems from a persistent high-pressure system, which has already brought similar weather in recent weeks. While no formal warnings stand in place, residents and visitors should prepare for the effects.

Windy conditions matter for flight schedules, sea excursions and beach safety – critical for travelers at this peak holiday moment. Airports in Guanacaste and the Central Valley often face delays or adjustments when gusts pick up, and operators of boat tours along the coasts advise caution or cancellations. Beaches in popular spots like Manuel Antonio or Tamarindo will require extra attention in order to avoid hazards from rough waves or even potentially flying debris.

As the year ends, these winds signal a shift to drier patterns typical of the season. People in affected areas should batten down outdoor items and monitor updates from local authorities. The institute expects the intensity to hold steady through the week, with possible easing by early January.

For those planning outdoor activities, check real-time reports before heading out. Conditions can change quickly in varied terrain like Costa Rica’s so beware and stay safe!

Trending Now

El Salvador Advances Chivo Wallet Sale Despite Bukele’s Bitcoin Buying Pledge

The International Monetary Fund has revealed that El Salvador is advancing talks to sell its state-owned Chivo digital wallet, a move that signals shifts...
Read more

Whooping Cough Spreads Faster in Costa Rica This Year

Health authorities in Costa Rica report a steady climb in pertussis cases throughout 2025, prompting alerts for residents and visitors alike. The Ministry of...
Read more

What to Expect at Costa Rica’s El Tope Parade

Thousands of riders and spectators gather today for El Tope Nacional, marking the Day of the Horseman in Costa Rica. This year, the event...
Read more

Strong Winds Set to Dominate Christmas Eve in Costa Rica

Much of Costa Rica will spend Christmas Eve under sun and strong winds, with only limited rain expected in a few regions, according to...
Read more

Tragic Accident in Guatemala Kills 15 as Bus Falls into Deep Ravine

A passenger bus carrying travelers along Guatemala's Inter-American Highway veered off the road and tumbled into a deep ravine late Friday, killing at least...
Read more

Air Panama Eyes Revival of Direct Flights from David to San José

Panamanian airline Air Panama has started assessing plans to bring back direct flights between David in Chiriquí province and San José starting in 2026....
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

Tico Times Logo

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support