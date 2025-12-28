No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCosta RicaU.S. Embassy Opens SUSI Scholarship Applications for Costa Rican Students and Teachers

U.S. Embassy Opens SUSI Scholarship Applications for Costa Rican Students and Teachers

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica Scholarship

The U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica has begun taking applications for the Study of the U.S. Institutes (SUSI) programs, targeting university students and high school teachers with fully funded opportunities to train in the United States. The initiative provides intensive academic experiences lasting five weeks, focusing on leadership, civic engagement, and education. Participants travel to U.S. institutions for hands-on learning, site visits, and cultural exchanges.

For university students, the SUSI program centers on civic engagement. It accepts applicants from first- to third-year undergraduates aged 18 to 25. Eligible candidates show leadership skills, academic strength, and a record of community service. They must have at least one semester left before graduation and limited prior U.S. travel experience.

The program runs from July to August 2026, with four weeks at the Institute for Training and Development in Amherst, Massachusetts, followed by a week in Tucson, Arizona, and a closing event in Washington, D.C. All costs, including travel, lodging, meals, and materials, come covered. Applications open now and close on January 12, 2026. Interested students submit forms to exchangessanje@state.gov.

High school teachers, particularly English instructors and public education administrators, qualify for a separate SUSI track aimed at secondary educators. This program offers professional development through academic sessions and practical training at U.S. host institutions.

Applicants need teaching or administrative experience in secondary education, fluency in English, and a commitment to implementing learned strategies back home. The five-week program starts in summer 2026, with exact dates set later. Full funding supports all participants. The application deadline stands at January 5, 2026.

These SUSI offerings build on long-standing U.S. efforts to foster educational ties with Costa Rica. Past participants have returned with greater skills to lead community projects and improve classroom practices. The embassy encourages qualified individuals to apply promptly, as selections involve reviews and interviews. Final notifications arrive by March 2026.

Trending Now

Panama Targets Tankers in U.S. Sanctions Crackdown on Venezuelan Oil

Panama's government plans to discipline several oil tankers flying its flag after U.S. authorities targeted them for breaking rules. Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha made...
Read more

What to Expect at Costa Rica’s El Tope Parade

Thousands of riders and spectators gather today for El Tope Nacional, marking the Day of the Horseman in Costa Rica. This year, the event...
Read more

How Costa Rica’s 2026 Tax Changes Benefit Digital Nomads and Expats

Independent workers across Costa Rica will soon have a simpler way to handle their income taxes. Starting January 1, 2026, a reform to the...
Read more

Tragic Accident in Guatemala Kills 15 as Bus Falls into Deep Ravine

A passenger bus carrying travelers along Guatemala's Inter-American Highway veered off the road and tumbled into a deep ravine late Friday, killing at least...
Read more

Strong Winds Set to Dominate Christmas Eve in Costa Rica

Much of Costa Rica will spend Christmas Eve under sun and strong winds, with only limited rain expected in a few regions, according to...
Read more

Australian Open Champion Stan Wawrinka to Retire After 2026 Tour Season

Swiss tennis star Stan Wawrinka has declared that 2026 will mark the end of his professional career, setting up a poignant send-off at the...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

Tico Times Logo

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support