The U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica has begun taking applications for the Study of the U.S. Institutes (SUSI) programs, targeting university students and high school teachers with fully funded opportunities to train in the United States. The initiative provides intensive academic experiences lasting five weeks, focusing on leadership, civic engagement, and education. Participants travel to U.S. institutions for hands-on learning, site visits, and cultural exchanges.

For university students, the SUSI program centers on civic engagement. It accepts applicants from first- to third-year undergraduates aged 18 to 25. Eligible candidates show leadership skills, academic strength, and a record of community service. They must have at least one semester left before graduation and limited prior U.S. travel experience.

The program runs from July to August 2026, with four weeks at the Institute for Training and Development in Amherst, Massachusetts, followed by a week in Tucson, Arizona, and a closing event in Washington, D.C. All costs, including travel, lodging, meals, and materials, come covered. Applications open now and close on January 12, 2026. Interested students submit forms to exchangessanje@state.gov.

High school teachers, particularly English instructors and public education administrators, qualify for a separate SUSI track aimed at secondary educators. This program offers professional development through academic sessions and practical training at U.S. host institutions.

Applicants need teaching or administrative experience in secondary education, fluency in English, and a commitment to implementing learned strategies back home. The five-week program starts in summer 2026, with exact dates set later. Full funding supports all participants. The application deadline stands at January 5, 2026.

These SUSI offerings build on long-standing U.S. efforts to foster educational ties with Costa Rica. Past participants have returned with greater skills to lead community projects and improve classroom practices. The embassy encourages qualified individuals to apply promptly, as selections involve reviews and interviews. Final notifications arrive by March 2026.