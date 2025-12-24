Panamanian airline Air Panama has started assessing plans to bring back direct flights between David in Chiriquí province and San José starting in 2026. Company leaders say the move forms part of broader efforts to boost links across the region. Eduardo Stagg, the airline’s president, noted that restarting the route would make travel easier for people moving between Panama and Costa Rica.

Travelers often face detours through Panama City right now, which adds time and hassle. A direct connection from David, close to the shared border, could cut that out and open doors for more frequent trips. Air Panama paused the David-San José flights years ago, but demand has grown since then. Tourists from both sides cross for beaches, mountains, and business. Expats in Chiriquí and northern Costa Rica also stand to gain from quicker access without long drives or extra stops.

The airline runs a fleet of five planes today, serving spots like Panama City, Bocas del Toro, and Changuinola inside Panama, plus Armenia in Colombia. For 2026, they plan to add a Fokker 70 jet, which seats up to 80 passengers. That extra capacity could support the new route and handle rising passenger numbers.

In Costa Rica, aviation officials have not yet commented on the proposal, but similar routes in the past drew steady use. David sits about 60 kilometers from the Paso Canoas border crossing, a key point for trade and visits. Direct air service might draw more visitors to places like Puerto Viejo or the Golfo Dulce area, while Panamanians could reach San José faster for shopping or medical trips.

Air Panama has flown regionally for over a decade, focusing on short-haul trips. They resumed some international paths after pandemic slowdowns, including to Costa Rica in limited ways. The full David-San José link would mark a step up, aligning with Panama’s push for better ties with neighbors.

Travel agents here in San José report interest from clients who want simpler options to Panama’s western areas. One operator said groups often book buses or drive, but flights would change that for families and older travelers.

If approved, the route might start with a few weekly flights, building from there based on bookings. Air Panama aims to keep fares competitive to attract regular users. Details on schedules and prices remain under review as talks continue.

This development comes as Central American airlines adjust to higher travel volumes post-2020. Costa Rica’s own carriers have added routes, but gaps persist in links to Panama beyond the capitals. A revived David-San José path could fill one of those, supporting jobs in tourism on both ends.

Officials from Air Panama expect to finalize decisions in the coming months, with updates likely by mid-2026. For now, the evaluation highlights shared goals between the two countries for smoother movement of people and goods.