Costa Rica Unveils New National Team Jersey

The Costa Rican national team has a new uniform. The Costa Rican Football Federation (FEDEFUTBOL) has unveiled the kit that the national team will wear for the first time. It is the home jersey of the national team, presented ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. “A piece that not only dresses the players, but also embraces the essence of the country,” said Fedefútbol.

Key graphic elements of the design include:

Floral details that evoke the elegance of the purple guaria

Subtle iconography of the sun and a smile, as symbols of warmth and light

Natural patterns representing the country’s exuberance and biodiversity

A strong, repetitive print throughout the garment based on elements such as leaves and toucans

Range of red, blue, and pink tones that reflect the country’s natural wealth

“This new jersey, inspired by the Guaira Morada, Costa Rica’s national flower, incorporates vibrant colors and details that celebrate the energy, joy, and warmth of the Costa Rican people. The design is complemented by a unique touch: the phrase ‘Pura Vida’ printed on the back of the collar, establishing an authentic and emotional connection with Costa Rican fans,” the federation added.

Fedefútbol explained that the new home jersey will be available starting Thursday at Adidas stores, official distributors, and online at adidas.com.

“Beyond its functionality as sportswear, this jersey represents a symbol of collective identity. It is designed for those who cheer at every game, for those who carry Costa Rica in their hearts and find in soccer a way to express their love for their country. It is a visual tribute to the nature, culture, and optimism that define the Costa Rican spirit,” said Fedefútbol.

The away jersey will be released in March 2026, with a similar style to this one, except that it will be mostly white with blue accents. La Sele will wear its new uniform at least in the match against Honduras, which will be played on November 18 at 7 p.m. at the INS Stadium, while for the away match against Haiti (November 13), everything will depend on the uniform worn by the home team