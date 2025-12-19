Travelers who plan to bring their dogs or cats into or out of the country often face strict rules set by the National Animal Health Service, known as SENASA. These guidelines aim to protect public health and prevent the spread of diseases like rabies. Failing to follow them can lead to quarantine, denial of entry, or even the need to send pets back home. SENASA officials stress that preparation starts well before any trip.

For those entering Costa Rica with pets, the process begins with a health check. A licensed veterinarian in the country of origin must examine the animal within two weeks of arrival. This exam confirms the pet shows no signs of illness or parasites. The vet then issues an official health certificate that details the pet’s condition and includes proof of required vaccinations.

Dogs need shots against distemper, hepatitis, parvovirus, and leptospirosis. Cats require vaccinations for feline rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia. All pets over three months old must have a rabies vaccination given at least one month before travel, with the dose valid for up to one year. The certificate must list the vaccine brand, lot number, and expiration date.

SENASA also mandates a microchip for identification. This small device, implanted under the skin, carries a unique number that matches the one on the health certificate. Without it, officials may turn the pet away at the border.

Travelers must treat pets for internal and external parasites within 15 days of arrival. The treatment details, including the product used and application date, go on the certificate. If the pet travels as checked baggage or cargo, owners need to secure an import permit in advance through a customs agent or directly from SENASA. Pets coming as carry-on in the cabin skip this step but still need all other documents.

Upon landing, SENASA inspectors at the airport or border point review the paperwork. They check for completeness and may inspect the animal. If everything aligns, the pet clears without quarantine. One common mistake, according to SENASA, involves outdated vaccinations or missing microchip details, which forces a hold until resolved.

Leaving Costa Rica with a pet follows a similar path but focuses on the destination’s rules. Owners first research what the target country demands, as requirements differ. For example, the United States or European Union countries often call for specific forms beyond basics.

A private veterinarian authorized by SENASA conducts a clinical evaluation. This vet verifies the pet’s health, ensures vaccinations are current, and issues an export certificate. Rabies shots remain key, along with any other vaccines the destination requires.

Next, owners take the certificate to a SENASA office for official review. An agency veterinarian confirms compliance and signs off, authorizing the export. This step includes paying a fee based on SENASA’s tariff schedule. For some destinations, like Panama, the certificate needs an apostille from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which SENASA helps coordinate.

Owners should handle this process at least a few days ahead to account for any delays. SENASA advises bringing the pet’s vaccination record and any additional tests, such as rabies antibody titers if the destination insists. Without the signed export certificate, airlines or border agents will block the trip.

In both directions, SENASA emphasizes that pets must travel in approved carriers that meet airline standards. Owners bear responsibility for all costs, including any quarantine if rules are broken. Recent cases highlight travelers from the U.S. or Europe who overlooked parasite treatments, leading to extended stays for their animals.

To stay compliant, SENASA recommends contacting their offices directly. Call 2587-1600 or email info@senasa.go.cr for guidance. Their website offers forms and updates on changes, which happen based on global health alerts. By following these steps, travelers can keep their pets safe and avoid disruptions. SENASA’s system, while thorough, supports thousands of pet movements each year without incident when done right.