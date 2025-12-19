No menu items!

Guatemala Dismantles Los Moisés Migrant Smuggling Network Targeting US Border

(Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ / AFP)

Guatemalan officials arrested 14 people tied to a migrant smuggling operation aimed at the United States, striking a blow to illegal crossings in Central America. The raids happened yesterday in the areas of San Marcos, Quetzaltenango, Sololá, and El Progreso. Prosecutors named the group Los Moisés and called the effort Operation Albuquerque.

They targeted homes and businesses in towns like Génova, Colomba Costa Cuca, La Reforma, El Quetzal, San Cristóbal Cucho, San Pedro Sacatepéquez, Malacatán, Guastatoya, and San Juan La Laguna.

Juan Ozorio, a prosecutor focused on migrant trafficking, shared details in a video from the Public Ministry. He said the network drew in Guatemalans and others from abroad, moving them overland to Chiapas in Mexico. There, accomplices supplied fake Mexican documents so migrants could board domestic flights from Mexico City to the U.S. border in New Mexico. Guides then led them through the desert to Albuquerque.

Authorities seized 34 cell phones and papers that will aid the case. The arrested include Francisco P., Julio E., María Z., Maira A., Axel O., Felipe O., Porfirio R., Martha B., Yoni O., Moisés O., Andy P., Roselia R., Marvin O., and Vilsan V. They face charges of illicit association, illegal people trafficking, and money laundering.

Prosecutors estimate the group made about 14 million quetzales, or roughly 1.8 million dollars, from the scheme. Migrants paid more than 100,000 quetzales each, often by putting up their homes or land as collateral. The Public Ministry stressed its push against these groups, especially on International Migrant’s Day. They aim to protect rights while cracking down on crime.

Guatemala lies on a key path for people fleeing poverty, violence, and hardship in Central America and beyond. Thousands head north each year, passing through countries like Costa Rica on their way. Here in Costa Rica, we see similar pressures as migrants move toward Nicaragua and then Guatemala, straining our resources and our borders.

This arrest comes as U.S. rules on irregular migration grow stricter under President Donald Trump, who took office again in January. His administration has ramped up enforcement, making these networks riskier but still active. The case heads to a special court in Quetzaltenango for human trafficking crimes. Officials say more actions will follow to break up these operations.

Central American governments work together on migration issues, sharing tips to stop smugglers. Costa Rican authorities keep watch, knowing these routes link us all.

