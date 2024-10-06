Six Arrested as El Salvador Dismantles Migrant Trafficking Operation

Authorities in El Salvador dismantled a migrant trafficking network destined for the United States on Saturday, which charged its victims between $13,000 and $16,000, the Attorney General’s Office reported.

Members of the Attorney General’s Office, with the support of the National Civil Police, carried out a series of operations to “dismantle” the criminal gang, which charged that amount “to illegally transport people to the United States,” the entity said on its X account.

Authorities issued six arrest warrants for the crimes of illegal human trafficking and illicit associations. Among those arrested was the leader of the gang, Reina Pineda Guillén, while the others acted as promoters and transport guides, according to official information.

Additionally, they seized around $45,740, as well as Mexican pesos, Guatemalan quetzals, and Honduran lempiras. Six vehicles and two motorcycles were also confiscated, the statement said.

“The victims came from the departments of La Libertad, San Miguel, and Chalatenango” and were taken to the El Poy border crossing with Honduras and Metapán with Guatemala, from where they were “moved through illegal points to foreign countries,” it explained.

Central America serves as a corridor for thousands of migrants from different parts of the world who seek to reach the United States. Additionally, thousands of Central Americans leave their countries to escape poverty, unemployment, low wages, and criminal violence.