PANI Officials Arrested: Costa Rica Uncovers Alleged Human Trafficking Ring

On August 13, the Judicial Investigation Agency arrested five officials of the National Child Welfare Agency (PANI) for suspected human trafficking and irregular adoptions. The Specialized Section on Gender Violence and Human Trafficking of the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) confirmed that following an investigation, raids were also conducted.

The suspects, three women and two men, aged between 31 and 61—were arrested in the areas of Guácimo, Siquirres, Pococí, Puerto Jiménez, and Orotina. According to authorities, investigation began in October 2022, following complaints from within the agency’s own hierarchy.

“The Executive President of PANI submitted a report to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in August 2022, in which she highlighted a series of administrative irregularities in the adoption of minors at the local PANI office in Cariari de Pococí,” authorities explained.

The Prosecutor’s Office further noted that various investigative actions led to the identification of these suspects and revealed irregularities in the placement of minors. The necessary administrative processes for adoption were not being properly followed.

It appears that the officials provided false testimony during proceedings to remove children from their biological families and place them with adoptive families, whom they then included in the adoption program. Authorities are still looking to determine whether these officials accepted any form of bribe.

All these elements came together to carry out this day’s raids, not only in the institution’s delegation in Cariari, but also in Puerto Jiménez, the Department of Immediate Regional Attention of PANI in Alajuela, the PANI headquarters in Orotina, and a comprehensive center located in Santa Ana.

Yesterday, the Criminal Court of the II Judicial Circuit of San José rejected the precautionary measures requested by the Public Prosecutor’s Office against the five PANI officials under investigation. The Prosecutor’s Office had requested a travel ban, surrender of passports, and a prohibition on contacting witnesses but did not seek preventive detention.