U.S. Ambassador to Costa Rica Warns Against Irregular Migration

The United States government issued a stern warning this week advising migrants against attempting to enter the country irregularly. As part of an effort to discourage unauthorized migration, the Biden administration released a statement reminding that those arriving at the U.S. border without proper documentation will be swiftly processed and returned to their home countries.

Cynthia Telles, the U.S. Ambassador to Costa Rica, directly addressed potential migrants in her remarks, urging them not to believe false promises from human smugglers who subject vulnerable people to extortion, kidnapping, and dangerous conditions along the journey.

“The U.S. public health immigration order ended on May 11. Regardless, the USA is going to strengthen its immigration laws to process and quickly return those who have arrived at the border irregularly,” the Ambassador affirmed.

Ambassador Telles outlined consequences like 5-year or longer bans from reentering the U.S. and possible criminal charges for immigration violations, which could eliminate opportunities to apply for legal entry during that period.

“Those who do not comply with current immigration laws will be returned within days or weeks,” she warned.

The ambassador reiterated that these policies are part of ongoing efforts to reform the immigration system, expand legal pathways, and promote safe, orderly, humane migration.

“We emphasize that no one should believe the lies of traffickers, who expose migrants to extortions, kidnappings, and life-threatening situations,” she cautioned. “Be careful and well-informed about what will happen when you arrive at the border. Take good care of yourselves.”

The ambassador’s forceful warning comes amidst reports that human smuggling activity along the U.S. southern border has surged in recent months. The Tico Times will continue monitoring this developing situation.