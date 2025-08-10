Costa Rica’s First Applebee’s and IHOP Location Opens August 18

Applebee’s Grill + Bar and IHOP open their first shared restaurant in Costa Rica on Monday, August 18. The spot sits in Plaza Tempo at #17, San Rafael de Escazú. BLT Global Brands runs the franchise for both in the country.

The restaurant combines two popular American chains. IHOP serves its buttermilk pancakes and breakfast items all day. Applebee’s offers grilled meats, burgers, cocktails, and other meals. Guests can pick from breakfast options or dinner classics in one place.

IHOP enters Costa Rica for the first time with this setup. Founded in 1958, it focuses on pancakes and breakfast plates that define casual American dining. Applebee’s returns after leaving in 2020 due to low profits. It first arrived in 2009 with spots in Terrazas Lindora, Plaza Carolina, and Real Cariari.

Dine Brands International drives this shared format as part of its growth plan. The company aims to launch 23 dual-branded sites in 2025, including this one in Costa Rica and a non-traditional version in Mexico. Franchise owners see value in the model, which lets one kitchen handle both menus efficiently.

Thomas Christopher Talarico, CEO of BLT Global Brands, said, “We want every visit to be a special and memorable moment for our customers, in an atmosphere that celebrates warmth, good food, and relationships between friends, colleagues, and family.”

To mark the opening, BLT Global Brands gives out promotional items on August 18 while supplies last. The menu pulls top items from each brand, so people can mix pancakes with burgers or try other combinations.

We shared the news in July which sparked alot of online talk. Some folks compare it to Costa Rican sodas, but others look forward to the variety. The dual concept has tested well elsewhere, drawing crowds for breakfast and evening meals.

The restaurant operates for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Hours run from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Check the brands’ social media for updates.

This opening adds to dining choices in Escazú, near the Hyatt hotel in a mix of food, lodging, and offices. It fits Dine Brands’ push into new markets with efficient operations. If you live nearby or visit, it provides easy access to familiar flavors so you may want to give it a try.