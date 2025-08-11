No menu items!

Costa Rica Opens New Tourist Police Station in Santa Teresa

Costa Rica Santa Teresa Police Station

The community of Santa Teresa de Cóbano and its surrounding communities will see enhanced security, thanks to the inauguration of the new Tourist Police Station and its modern facilities. This space will not only strengthen security in a sought-after tourist destination but also provide a concrete response to the needs of residents, businesses, and visitors.

The opening ceremony was attended by the President Rodrigo Chaves; the Minister of Tourism, William Rodríguez; and the Minister of Public Security, Mario Zamora.

“We are developing key projects. We’ve built a modern station, with officers ready to protect the honest people who work in tourism, and the visitors who help us generate prosperity,” said President Rodrigo Chaves.

“This inauguration is a tangible example of the work carried out by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute to safeguard a highly visited destination such as Santa Teresa de Cóbano and neighboring communities. This project validates our commitment to sustainable tourism and to strengthening security for both domestic and foreign visitors,” said Tourism Minister William Rodríguez.

Juan Carlos Solano, head of the Central Pacific Tourist Police unit, also participated in the event, along with the group of officers who will be stationed at the property, representatives of the local government, tourism entrepreneurs, and young students.

According to the Tourist Police, a total of 16 officers will work to reduce response times and increase patrols to prevent and address any incidents in Santa Teresa and the surrounding areas. Security Minister Mario Zamora expressed his gratitude for the investment and commitment of Minister Rodríguez toward the construction of this important station.

“Today marks the completion of a crucial project for this important tourist region of Costa Rica. Once again, teamwork within the government will bring multiple benefits to the country. This is another step toward strengthening security in every corner,” emphasized the minister.

The community of Santa Teresa de Cóbano and its surrounding communities will see enhanced security with the inauguration of the new Tourist Police Station and its modern facilities, a project fully funded with ¢385 million (about US $730,000) from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute to meet a pressing need in Santa Teresa de Cóbano, Malpaís, and Manzanillo.

The 377-square-meter, two-story building features a reception area, restrooms, separate dormitories for men and women, and offices.

This project was made possible through a cooperation agreement between the ICT and the Ministry of Public Security. Under this same agreement, the ICT has financed similar stations in Tamarindo, the Gulf of Papagayo Tourist Pole, and most recently in Cahuita, inaugurated on May 16.

The ICT supports these initiatives under the principle that “a sustainable destination must be a safe destination,” a goal that requires joint efforts from security authorities, government entities, and civil society.

