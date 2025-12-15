No menu items!

Top Prize Unsold in Costa Rica’s Gordo Navideño Lottery Draw

Costa Rica Lottery
The Gordo Navideño 2025 draw wrapped up last night with a twist that left many stunned: the top prize went unclaimed because the winning ticket stayed unsold. The Junta de Protección Social (JPS) ran the event last night at 7:30 p.m., broadcast across national channels, and confirmed the details early today.

The winning combination for the main prize came out as number 78 with series 714. This would have paid out ₡1.6 billion per whole ticket in each of the five emissions, totaling ₡8 billion. However, the JPS stated that no one bought those tickets, even though they sat available online until sales closed. As a result, that money now heads back to fund social programs, including support for children, the elderly, and health services—areas the lottery backs each year.

The second prize found a home, though. Number 59 with series 052 took ₡160 million per whole ticket, or ₡800 million across emissions. Reports show this one sold through the JPS online platform. The third prize went to number 92 with series 244, awarding ₡80 million per whole ticket, or ₡400 million total. That ticket also moved online.

Beyond these, the draw handed out 147 smaller prizes ranging from ₡1 million to ₡6 million. These included 15 prizes at ₡6 million each, 25 at ₡3 million, 30 at ₡2 million, and 77 at ₡1 million. In total, the lottery spread 12,246 prizes, keeping the odds spread out for players. The JPS noted strong sales overall, with some numbers like 06, 07, 09, 11, 13, 14, 15, 19, and 21 gone early due to demand.

The event played out at the JPS headquarters with officials and witnesses on hand to maintain fairness. Draws used numbered balls from 00 to 99 for the main figure and separate ones for the series. This year’s outcome marks a rare case where the top spot stayed empty, a reminder that chance cuts both ways.

Winners of claimed prizes have 60 days to collect. For amounts over ₡50,000, taxes apply, and claimants must visit JPS offices with ID. Smaller wins cash out at authorized vendors. The JPS had lines they expected at banks and offices as people checked tickets today.

This lottery does more than create winners—it channels funds to over 500 social initiatives yearly. With the unsold top prize redirecting cash there, the impact grows even without a big payout story. Families who shared fractions or pooled for whole tickets now sift through results, some celebrating secondary wins. Players who came close study patterns for next time, knowing each round starts anew.

