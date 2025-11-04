Costa Rica Launches Massive Operation Against Drug Cartel

Costa Rican authorities launched a massive crackdown today against the South Caribbean Cartel, marking the largest police operation in the country’s history. The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) deployed 1,200 officers to carry out 64 simultaneous raids across several provinces, aiming to dismantle what officials describe as the nation’s most extensive criminal network.

The raids targeted properties in Limón, where most of the action took place, as well as San José, Alajuela, Cartago, Puntarenas, and Isla Chira. This operation, code-named “Traición,” focused on a transnational organization involved in drug trafficking, arms smuggling, money laundering, and related homicides. The cartel operated with a structured setup, including armed units, financial operations, maritime and land logistics, legal support, and technology networks.

Leaders of the group include individuals known by aliases “Noni” and “Shock.” Noni remains detained in Costa Rica, while Shock faces extradition from the United Kingdom to the United States. The cartel’s armed wing fell under Tony Peña Russell, who directed violent activities in the region. Other key figures, such as “Macho Coca” and “Pecho Rata,” also led parts of the operation, making this cartel a dominant force in Costa Rica’s underworld.

OIJ subdirector Michael Soto highlighted the cartel’s international reach, noting cooperation with law enforcement from Colombia, Panama, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, and France. These partnerships provided critical intelligence on the group’s cross-border dealings, which extended to both the Caribbean and Pacific coasts.

The South Caribbean Cartel has long plagued Limón province, fueling violence through turf wars and drug distribution. This operation builds on prior efforts, like the capture of Peña Russell in June 2024 during a low-profile raid while he watched a soccer match. Authorities have linked the group to multiple homicides and attempts on law enforcement personnel in recent years.

By mid-morning, agents had begun seizing evidence, including weapons, cash, and documents tied to the cartel’s finances. The scale of the raids reflects the growing threat of organized crime in Costa Rica, where drug routes from South America pass through the country’s ports and borders.

This takedown sends a clear message to criminal networks operating in the region. Officials expect the operation to disrupt drug flows and reduce violence in affected communities, particularly in Limón, which has seen heightened clashes over territory. As investigations continue, more arrests and charges are likely to follow.