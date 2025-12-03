No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsArts and CultureMore Tickets Released for Bad Bunny's Sold-Out Shows in Costa Rica

More Tickets Released for Bad Bunny’s Sold-Out Shows in Costa Rica

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Bad Bunny in Costa Rica
Image: Etickets.cr

Fans of Bad Bunny got a second chance this week when promoter Move Concerts released a fresh batch of tickets for the artist’s back-to-back concerts at Estadio Nacional. The shows, part of his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, take place on December 5 and 6, drawing massive crowds from across Central America and beyond.

The initial ticket sales in May sold out in under four hours, leaving many supporters empty-handed. But on Tuesday, Move Concerts shared the news via social media, opening up new sections that caught hundreds off guard. People who figured they missed out now have options, though seats remain limited.

The newly available spots include areas with both full and restricted views. Prices start at ₡34,000 for east or west shaded seats with limited visibility and go up to ₡63,800 for platea or balcony with a clear sightline. Full-view east or west shaded seats cost ₡45,900, while limited-view platea or balcony runs ₡51,900. Other sections, like unnumbered neighbors at ₡185,000 and PIT A or B at ₡156,800, also appeared in the latest drop.

Organizers made the call to add these tickets after finalizing the stage setup, which includes a secondary platform known as “La Casita.” This design places Bad Bunny closer to certain sections for parts of the performance, shifting how fans experience the show based on their location. Some ticket holders in premium areas have voiced frustration online, noting the setup favors cheaper seats during key songs, but promoters stand by the artistic choice.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, last played Costa Rica in 2022 during his World’s Hottest Tour. That event packed Estadio Nacional with over 35,000 attendees. This return marks his first local appearance in three years, kicking off the Latin American leg of a global run that spans the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Colombia, and more before heading to Europe and Australia in 2026.

Demand has stayed high, with resale prices on secondary markets climbing well above face value. Eticket.cr handles official sales, accepting credit and debit cards from local and international banks. Buyers should act fast, as these final entries follow the pattern of quick sellouts.

Concertgoers need to note entry rules: the events are for those 18 and older, with doors opening at 4 p.m. and Bad Bunny expected onstage around 9 p.m. Security measures will enforce no re-entry, and prohibited items include large bags or professional cameras.

As San José prepares for the influx, local officials anticipate traffic around the stadium in La Sabana. Public transport options, like buses and trains, offer ways to avoid gridlock. Hotels in the area report increased bookings, signaling a boost for tourism during the shows.

For fans still hunting tickets, check eticket.cr directly. With the concerts days away, this release gives one last shot to join the crowd.

Trending Now

In Memory of Carlos Alvarado Valverde: A Highly Regarded Authority on Costa Rican Security

Carlos Alvarado Valverde, former director of the Coast Guard, former head of the Costa Rican Drug Control Institute (ICD), and respected security analyst, died...
Read more

Trump Threatens Serious Consequences Over Razor Thin Honduras Presidential Race

US President Donald Trump warned Monday of “serious consequences” if a supposed attempt to “change” the results of Honduras’s presidential election is confirmed, as...
Read more

Honduras Presidential Contest Tightens for Candidate Backed by Trump

Nasry Asfura, the candidate backed by US president Donald Trump, and his rival Salvador Nasralla, also from the right, remained in a tight battle...
Read more

Thanksgiving in Costa Rica Through a Tico Kitchen

Wondering where I was going to get the pan drippings for the gravy and mashed potatoes I agreed to make for an expat Thanksgiving...
Read more

How Latin America Is Adapting to Trump’s New Pressure

Latin America is navigating a minefield of economic and military threats following Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Some leaders have pushed back,...
Read more

Update: Costa Rica’s Route 32 Reopens – Again!

The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) reported that Route 32 in Zurquí has reopened. This vital road, the main connection between the...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

Tico Times Logo

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support