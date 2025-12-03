Fans of Bad Bunny got a second chance this week when promoter Move Concerts released a fresh batch of tickets for the artist’s back-to-back concerts at Estadio Nacional. The shows, part of his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, take place on December 5 and 6, drawing massive crowds from across Central America and beyond.

The initial ticket sales in May sold out in under four hours, leaving many supporters empty-handed. But on Tuesday, Move Concerts shared the news via social media, opening up new sections that caught hundreds off guard. People who figured they missed out now have options, though seats remain limited.

The newly available spots include areas with both full and restricted views. Prices start at ₡34,000 for east or west shaded seats with limited visibility and go up to ₡63,800 for platea or balcony with a clear sightline. Full-view east or west shaded seats cost ₡45,900, while limited-view platea or balcony runs ₡51,900. Other sections, like unnumbered neighbors at ₡185,000 and PIT A or B at ₡156,800, also appeared in the latest drop.

Organizers made the call to add these tickets after finalizing the stage setup, which includes a secondary platform known as “La Casita.” This design places Bad Bunny closer to certain sections for parts of the performance, shifting how fans experience the show based on their location. Some ticket holders in premium areas have voiced frustration online, noting the setup favors cheaper seats during key songs, but promoters stand by the artistic choice.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, last played Costa Rica in 2022 during his World’s Hottest Tour. That event packed Estadio Nacional with over 35,000 attendees. This return marks his first local appearance in three years, kicking off the Latin American leg of a global run that spans the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Colombia, and more before heading to Europe and Australia in 2026.

Demand has stayed high, with resale prices on secondary markets climbing well above face value. Eticket.cr handles official sales, accepting credit and debit cards from local and international banks. Buyers should act fast, as these final entries follow the pattern of quick sellouts.

Concertgoers need to note entry rules: the events are for those 18 and older, with doors opening at 4 p.m. and Bad Bunny expected onstage around 9 p.m. Security measures will enforce no re-entry, and prohibited items include large bags or professional cameras.

As San José prepares for the influx, local officials anticipate traffic around the stadium in La Sabana. Public transport options, like buses and trains, offer ways to avoid gridlock. Hotels in the area report increased bookings, signaling a boost for tourism during the shows.

For fans still hunting tickets, check eticket.cr directly. With the concerts days away, this release gives one last shot to join the crowd.