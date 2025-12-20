The Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT) has set reversible lanes on Route 27 for every Sunday in January 2026. This step aims to handle the surge of vehicles returning to the Central Valley after holiday breaks. Drivers heading back from Pacific beaches will find smoother flows toward San José, while those going the other way face temporary halts.

The changes apply on January 4, 11, 18, and 25. From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., all lanes shift to one-way traffic toward the capital along the 47-kilometer stretch from Pozón to the toll booth at the Ciudad Colón intersection. To prepare and clear the area safely, officials close the Pacific-bound direction from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. This prevents conflicts and keeps movement steady during peak hours.

Route 27 serves as the primary link between San José and coastal spots in Puntarenas and Guanacaste. With high season drawing crowds, these adjustments address expected backups from families, workers, and students resuming routines. Public sector employees return January 5, while schools reopen mid-month, adding to the load.

Transit Police will oversee the setup with clear signs in place. The speed cap drops to 60 kilometers per hour in the affected zone to maintain control. Authorities recommend checking conditions before travel and allowing extra time. For updates or help, call the route’s control center at 2588-4040.

Residents, expats, and tourists with rentals should note these times to sidestep delays. The measure builds on past efforts during busy periods, focusing on safety and efficiency for all users.