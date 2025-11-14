No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCosta RicaCosta Rica’s Chaves Calls Immunity Case a Political Lynching

Costa Rica’s Chaves Calls Immunity Case a Political Lynching

AFP
By AFP
Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves
(Photo by EZEQUIEL BECERRA / AFP)

Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves said Friday he is the victim of a “shameless political lynching” during an appearance before a legislative committee that is considering lifting his immunity over alleged interference in the February 2026 elections.

In the midst of an unusual clash between branches of government in one of Latin America’s most respected democracies, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) has asked Congress to remove Chaves’s immunity so he can be investigated for “political partisanship.”

“This is a circus, a comic opera” and a “shameless political lynching,” the president told the committee, which must decide whether to recommend that the full Congress debate lifting his immunity.

This is the second time that Chaves, 64, has faced such a process. In September, Congress rejected removing his immunity so he could be tried for alleged corruption, the first time a sitting president in Costa Rica had faced a request to be stripped of immunity.

“This is a shameful day for the country,” added Chaves, who left the legislative building after his appearance before the three-member committee — made up of two opposition lawmakers and one from the ruling party — without allowing questions from deputies.

The president then led a rally outside with supporters he had called on to come accompany him. If Chaves is stripped of his immunity, he would face a process that could end in his removal from office and a ban on holding public office for between two and four years.

In June, the TSE barred Chaves — who cannot run for re-election — from intervening in the election campaign because he had “illegitimately” used his office to “favor a political program.” Chaves, a conservative economist, has said he hopes his party will win a qualified majority in Congress in the upcoming elections in order to push through a series of reforms.

In power since 2022, the president accuses the Prosecutor’s Office, the Supreme Court and Congress of blocking his government initiatives, while the heads of those institutions in turn accuse him of authoritarian tendencies.

Trending Now

Costa Rica Introduces Specialized Driving Tests for 2026 Licenses

Costa Rica's government has introduced a major update to the driver's licensing process, requiring specialized theoretical exams based on vehicle type starting next year....
Read more

Costa Rica Loses 1-0 to Haiti in 2026 World Cup Qualifier

Costa Rica suffered a 1-0 defeat to Haiti on Thursday in the CONCACAF qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The loss at Stadion...
Read more

Panama’s Massive Cocaine Seizure in Pacific Waters

Panamanian authorities seized nearly 12 tons of cocaine from a vessel in the Pacific Ocean, marking one of the country's largest drug busts in...
Read more

Panama Again Delays Trial of Ex-Presidents to 2026

The trial scheduled for next week of former Panamanian presidents Ricardo Martinelli and Juan Carlos Varela over the alleged receipt of bribes from Brazilian...
Read more

How Organized Crime Surged in Costa Rica

A new report paints a stark picture of organized crime tightening its hold on Costa Rica. The 2025 Global Organized Crime Index shows our...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Envision Festival Sets 2026 Dates with Smaller Size and Eco Focus

Organizers of the Envision Festival have revealed plans for the 2026 event, set for February 23 to March 2 in Uvita. The gathering will...
Read more
AFP
AFP
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support