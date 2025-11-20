Guanacaste Airport rolls out new routes for the high season that started this month, featuring a fresh direct flight from Canada to Liberia. Canadian carrier Porter Airlines steps into Central America for the first time, linking Toronto Pearson International Airport and Ottawa International Airport to Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport.

The Ottawa to Guanacaste route stands out as the first direct connection between Costa Rica and the Canadian capital. Service kicks off on December 17, 2025, running twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays until April 11, 2026. The Toronto route launches earlier on December 4, 2025, with three flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays through March 5, 2026.

Porter operates these flights on its Embraer E195-E2 jets, which carry 132 passengers and offer perks like free snacks and drinks. One-way fares begin at around CAD 266, drawing travelers eager for a straightforward path to Costa Rica’s Pacific coast without stops in other hubs.

César Jaramillo, general manager of Guanacaste Airport, points to the Canadian market as a key driver. He notes that one of these flights marks a complete novelty in the Central American market, originating from Toronto. “The Canadian market has shown strong momentum in recent years, delivering positive growth through 2025 and into 2026,” Jaramillo said.

With these additions, Guanacaste Airport now holds the top spot in Costa Rica for direct links to Canada. The lineup includes Montreal (YUL), Toronto (YYZ), Ottawa (YOW), Vancouver (YVR), Calgary (YYC), and Winnipeg (YWG). WestJet contributes two of the newer routes, starting from Vancouver on December 12 and Winnipeg on December 20.

These expansions come as part of a broader push for the 2025-2026 high season, where the airport connects to 26 nonstop destinations across the United States, Canada, and Europe via 12 airlines. Officials expect a surge in visitors, building on last year’s trends that saw Canadians leading the charge in tourism recovery.

For Guanacaste, the influx means more business for local spots. Beaches in Tamarindo and Papagayo, along with national parks and adventure sites, attract families and nature enthusiasts from colder climates. The region’s dry season aligns with Canada’s winter, making it a prime escape for holidays and breaks.

Airport teams gear up for the arrivals, coordinating with customs to streamline entry. Passengers landing in Liberia find modern facilities and easy transfers to resorts. The terminal’s growth reflects Guanacaste’s role in Costa Rica’s tourism economy, where aviation links support jobs in hospitality and agriculture.

Travelers from Ottawa and Toronto gain simpler access to experiences like hiking volcanoes or relaxing on golden sands. Porter’s move fits a pattern among Canadian airlines expanding south, responding to demand for tropical trips.

As operations ramp up, the airport commits to updates on schedules. Passengers should confirm passport validity—six months beyond the stay—and check any entry rules. These routes strengthen bonds between the two countries, easing travel for leisure and potential trade.

The high season’s start signals optimism for Guanacaste, where better connectivity promises steady crowds through April.