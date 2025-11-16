Steak ‘n Shake, the American fast-food chain famous for its burgers and shakes, has set its sights on El Salvador for its first Latin American location. The move comes as the company doubles down on accepting Bitcoin payments, a strategy that has already driven sales growth in its U.S. operations.

The expansion taps into El Salvador’s position as the first nation to make Bitcoin legal tender. Company leaders see the country as a natural fit for their crypto-friendly approach. Steak ‘n Shake began taking Bitcoin at its U.S. restaurants in May 2025, and executives link that decision to an 11 percent jump in same-store sales during the second quarter. By the third quarter, that figure climbed to 15 percent, outpacing rivals like McDonald’s and Burger King.

In El Salvador, the chain plans to accept Bitcoin from day one, allowing customers to pay for meals using the cryptocurrency via the Lightning Network for quick transactions. This aligns with the nation’s push to integrate Bitcoin into everyday commerce, from small vendors to larger businesses.

The announcement follows Steak ‘n Shake’s participation in the Bitcoin Histórico event held in San Salvador on November 12 and 13, 2025. During the gathering, the company ran a pop-up stand in Gerardo Barrios Plaza, serving french fries cooked in 100 percent beef tallow as part of a “culinary sovereignty” theme. Attendees sampled the fries, which highlighted the chain’s focus on traditional cooking methods without processed oils.

Steak ‘n Shake’s entry into El Salvador marks a broader shift for the brand, which operates over 500 locations in the U.S. and abroad. The chain, founded in 1934, built its reputation on steakburgers made from ground steak and milkshakes hand-dipped to order. Now, by embracing Bitcoin, it positions itself at the intersection of fast food and digital finance.

Local officials in El Salvador welcomed the development, noting it boosts the country’s appeal to international investors drawn to its Bitcoin policies. The new restaurant will likely open in San Salvador, though exact details on timing and location remain under wraps.

This expansion reflects growing real-world use of Bitcoin beyond trading. In El Salvador, where Bitcoin serves alongside the U.S. dollar, businesses like Steak ‘n Shake help normalize crypto payments for routine purchases. Customers can settle bills in sats—the smallest Bitcoin unit—much like using cash.

For use here in Costa Rica, the move signals a potential ripple effect. As Bitcoin adoption spreads in the area, more U.S. brands may follow suit, blending familiar flavors with new payment options.

Steak ‘n Shake’s leaders expressed excitement for the venture, calling El Salvador a key starting point for Latin American growth. The chain aims to replicate its U.S. success by offering affordable meals while integrating modern payment tech.