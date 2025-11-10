No menu items!

Tennis Star Dimitrov and Actress Gonzalez Costa Rica Getaway

Tennis Star Dimitrov and Actress Gonzalez Costa Rica
Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov and Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez shared a tender moment under a cascading waterfall in Costa Rica this week, capturing the attention of fans on social media. The couple, who have dated since April, posted photos from their off-season escape, showing them close together in the clear waters of Oropendola Waterfall in Guanacaste Province.

Dimitrov, 34, withdrew from the Paris Masters last month after a pectoral muscle injury cut short his Wimbledon appearance earlier this year. He chose Costa Rica for recovery time with Gonzalez, 35, known for roles in films like “Baby Driver” and “I Care a Lot.” The pair made their relationship public in May when Gonzalez marked Dimitrov’s birthday with a post calling him “the man of my dreams” and praising his kindness.

Photos from their trip show the couple embracing at the base of the 82-foot Oropendola Waterfall, where water rushes into a turquoise pool surrounded by moss-covered rocks and dense forest. One image captures Dimitrov leaning in close to Gonzalez, both with wet hair and relaxed smiles, as the falls pour down behind them. Another picture (shown with this article) has them seated on a wooden swing at nearby Hacienda Guachipelin Hotel, with Costa Rican flags framing the scene and Dimitrov raising an arm in a playful pose.

The Oropendola Waterfall sits near Rincon de la Vieja National Park, about 15 miles from Liberia in northwestern Costa Rica. Visitors reach it via a short 10-minute hike and a 65-step suspension bridge, making it accessible for those seeking a quick dip in the natural pool. Local guides often point out the site’s appeal for couples, with its calm waters and surrounding wildlife, including birds that give the falls their name—Oropendola refers to a type of bird common in the area.

Gonzalez has supported Dimitrov through his recent setbacks. Before the Paris Masters, she shared a video of him practicing and wrote, “So so so proud of you. He’s back.” Dimitrov responded with gestures like sending her flowers, which she posted online. Their posts blend personal affection with glimpses of travel, drawing comments from followers who admire their bond.

Costa Rica has long drawn international visitors for its natural sites, and this celebrity visit highlights Guanacaste’s draws. The region offers volcanoes, hot springs, and beaches, providing a quiet backdrop for rest. Dimitrov and Gonzalez appear to focus on downtime, away from tennis courts and film sets.

The couple’s trip comes amid Dimitrov’s push to return to form. He last competed in the Paris second round against Daniil Medvedev before pulling out. Gonzalez, meanwhile, continues her acting career, with recent projects showcasing her range.

