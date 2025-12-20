Police arrested suspect Bryan López Villalobos, known as “Vampi,” in Turrialba, marking a key development in the investigation into the deaths of a German man and his Austrian wife in the Central Pacific region. The 30-year-old suspect faces charges in the homicides of Rüdiger Schickhaus, 60, and Manuela Daxer, 57, whose bodies turned up on September 22 in Cerros de Quepos.

Investigators believe the killings took place between September 19 and 20 at the couple’s property, where they had lived for several years. OIJ agents tracked López down around 3 p.m. yesterday after identifying him as the last remaining suspect in the case. He now sits in custody with the Public Ministry, awaiting further legal steps. López carries a record for aggravated robbery and ranks as a high-risk individual, according to police records.

The case stems from a failed real estate deal. Schickhaus and Daxer had put their lot and house up for sale in Quepos. Prosecutors say the suspects posed as buyers, signed a purchase option, but never paid. Instead, they targeted the couple to seize the property and valuables. López allegedly carried out the attacks on both victims.

Three other people stand accused in the plot. Josué Elizondo Mesén, 31, and his partner Natalia Rubio Núñez, 33—a Colombian who gained Costa Rican citizenship—fell into custody during October raids in La Unión de Cartago and Curridabat in San José. Isaac Sanabria Alvarado, 25, who worked in real estate and as a barber, joined them in detention around the same time.

Rubio faces indirect links to the crime, while Elizondo and Sanabria hold direct ties to the homicides alongside López. The group reportedly exploited the victims’ trust in the transaction process. This incident has shaken Quepos, a spot popular with tourists and expats along the Central Pacific coast. The area draws crowds for its beaches, national parks, and laid-back life, but the murders raised questions about security in communities with many foreign residents.

Officials point to the arrest as a step toward resolution. “We pursued every lead to bring those responsible to account,” an OIJ spokesperson said in a statement. The probe continues, with evidence tying the suspects to the scene and motive. Residents in Quepos express relief at the news. One neighbor, who asked not to be named, recalled the couple as friendly and active in the community. “They deserved better,” he said. “This brings some closure, but it reminds us to stay alert.”

The killings highlight risks in property dealings, especially for retirees from abroad who settle here. Authorities advise verifying buyers and using legal safeguards in sales. As the case moves to court, prosecutors aim to build on gathered proof, including witness accounts and forensic details from the site. López’s capture closes a chapter in a probe that spanned months and multiple regions.

Families of Schickhaus and Daxer have stayed private, but diplomatic channels from Germany and Austria monitor proceedings. Costa Rican courts will handle the trials, with potential for lengthy sentences if convictions hold. This update signals progress in maintaining safety in tourism zones, where such events can impact visitor confidence. Police plan increased patrols in Quepos to address community concerns.