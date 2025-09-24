Costa Rica OIJ confirms German couple killed in Quepos

On Tuesday night, the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) confirmed the discovery of two bodies buried on a property near Finca Cerros in Quepos, Puntarenas. The victims were a German couple who had been reported missing on Monday.

The bodies were found on the same property where the couple lived, and a possible robbery is being investigated as the motive for the murders. Randall Zúñiga, director of the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ), announced on his X account the discovery.

“The OIJ confirms the discovery of two bodies (one male and one female) buried in the vicinity of Finca Cerros de Quepos, on the property of a German couple who were reported missing since yesterday. The motive appears to be robbery,” he wrote.

The director of the OIJ assured that the investigation has already begun. For the moment, it is known that the couple lived on the property where they were buried, which is why robbery is presumed to be the motive for the murders.

Zúñiga added that the couple had few contacts but did receive regular visits from another person, also a foreigner. Access to the property was granted after the disappearance was reported.

According to the head of the OIJ, this type of violent crime is particularly tragic because it ends the lives of people seeking to live peaceful life in Costa Rica and affects tourism. It also discourages foreigners to move to Costa Rica.

“Situations like these discourage anyone else from wanting to come to the country or, unfortunately, make them think twice,” he said. He assured that the OIJ will investigate thoroughly to provide the victims’ families with answers and, hopefully, justice.

“Beyond the pain of seeing these people who have died, who came to the country hoping to enjoy a green environment and a peaceful life, finding the people who committed this murder and bringing them to justice is our commitment. We have important elements to achieve this, hopefully in the short term,” said the director of the OIJ.

He also mentioned that Costa Rica needs to invest more resources in security and take measures to prevent situations of violence from affecting citizens and tourism. Zúñiga believes that crime in the country has exceeded reasonable parameters and must be addressed directly.