Frontier Airlines has launched new nonstop flights from Houston to key Central American cities, offering lower fares for U.S. travelers and stronger links across the region. The service kicked off this week, with routes to Guatemala City, San Salvador, and San Pedro Sula in Honduras.

The airline began flights to Guatemala City on December 18, followed by San Salvador yesterday, and San Pedro Sula today. These additions come from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, a major hub that serves as a gateway for many passengers heading south.

Fares start at $49 for Guatemala City and San Pedro Sula, and $59 for San Salvador. This pricing undercuts many existing options, making trips more accessible for budget-conscious flyers from the United States. For Central American countries, including Costa Rica, the routes mean better access to North American markets, which could draw more visitors and support trade.

Service runs three times a week to Guatemala City and San Salvador, providing regular options for short-haul travel. The San Pedro Sula route operates weekly, which suits less frequent needs but requires careful scheduling for connections or layovers. Travelers planning multi-stop itineraries should check these frequencies to avoid long waits.

Frontier, known for its low-cost model, focuses on essential services without added fees for basics like carry-on bags in some fares. This approach fits the growing demand for economical air travel in the area. With Central America’s tourism and business sectors rebounding, these flights address a need for efficient, cost-effective links.

In El Salvador, San Salvador acts as a central point for regional exploration. The city offers access to beaches, volcanoes, and cultural sites, while serving as a stopover for further travel. Honduras’ San Pedro Sula, the country’s industrial center, connects to nearby attractions like the Copán ruins and Caribbean coast.

For Costa Ricans, these developments indirectly benefit local aviation. More U.S. arrivals in neighboring countries could increase regional traffic, potentially leading to partnerships or expanded services from Juan Santamaría International Airport. Existing carriers like Avianca and Copa already fly direct from San José to San Salvador and San Pedro Sula, with round-trip fares around $250 to $300, but Frontier’s entry pressures competitors to keep prices competitive.

Airline officials noted the routes respond to rising interest in Central America among U.S. residents. Houston’s large Latin American community also drives demand for family visits and business trips. As air travel recovers, such expansions help integrate economies and promote cross-border movement.

Passengers should book early, as introductory rates may rise with demand. Frontier advises checking their website for updates on schedules and baggage policies. These flights use Airbus A320 aircraft, seating about 180 people, with options for upgrades.