Everyone needs ready themselves for rough weather as the third cold front of the season moves in. The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) states that this front reaches the Caribbean Sea early this week, causing stronger winds and more rain in multiple regions.

The cold front arrives today, bringing rainy conditions to the Caribbean, the North Zone, and the mountainous parts of the Central Valley. Scattered showers will affect the Pacific regions, mainly along the coast.

Winds will pick up, with gusts reaching 50 to 60 kilometers per hour in the mountains and lower sections of the Central Valley by late afternoon and evening. These conditions stem from the front’s push through Central America, which heightens precipitation and wind speeds.

In San José, temperatures will range from a low of about 19 degrees Celsius to a high of 25 degrees Celsius on Monday. Heredia will see similar patterns, with lows around 20 degrees Celsius and highs up to 26 degrees Celsius.

The IMN notes that the Caribbean side will face the heaviest impacts, including steady rain that could lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas. The North Zone may experience intermittent downpours, while the Pacific coast prepares for coastal showers that might disrupt outdoor activities.

This week marks a shift in the seasonal pattern. November typically brings a transition toward the dry season, but the IMN’s sub seasonal forecast indicates heavier than normal rainfall in the Caribbean through November 16 due to persistent windy conditions.

The South part of the Pacific saw intense rains in early November, but the focus now turns northward with this front. Overall, temperatures across the country will stay mild, with lows in the 16 to 20 degrees Celsius range and highs between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius, aligning with November averages.

Local authorities here advise caution. Drivers in the Central Valley and mountain routes should watch for reduced visibility from rain and potential landslides on slippery roads. Coastal communities in the Caribbean prepare for higher waves, which could affect fishing and beach operations. Businesses in tourism-heavy spots like Limón and Guanacaste adjust schedules, stocking up on supplies and securing outdoor equipment against winds.

The front follows two earlier ones that brought strong winds and steady rains in late October and early this month. Those events caused minor disruptions, such as power outages in rural areas and delays in transportation. This third front appears similar in strength, but its timing during the workweek raises concerns for commuters and schools.

Residents in flood-prone zones recall past events and take steps like clearing drainage systems and elevating valuables. Farmers in the North Zone monitor fields for excess water that could harm crops. Emergency services stand ready, with the National Emergency Commission coordinating responses if conditions worsen.

Looking ahead, the IMN expects the rainy influence to ease after mid-November as the dry season sets in. Until then, people across Costa Rica adapt to these variable conditions, balancing daily routines with safety measures.