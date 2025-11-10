Drivers on Route 32 face more uncertainty today as the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) holds off on announcing when the key highway to the Caribbean coast will reopen. The road has sat closed after heavy rains triggered a major landslide near kilometer 31 in the Zurquí sector.

The closure started when falling rocks and debris blocked the path, forcing officials to step in for safety checks and cleanup. A massive 2,500-ton boulder now stands as the main hurdle, with crews using explosives and heavy equipment to break it apart and stabilize the surrounding hillside. Initial plans pointed to a possible reopening by this morning, but teams on the ground report ongoing risks from unstable soil and persistent bad weather.

Ministry engineers continue to monitor the site around the clock. They plan to reassess conditions tomorrow before deciding on a safe time to let traffic through again. For now, the highway stays off-limits in both directions, pushing commuters onto alternate paths that have quickly turned into bottlenecks.

Travelers heading east from the Central Valley can detour via Route 10 through Turrialba or the Vara Blanca route, but only for light vehicles. Heavier trucks must take the longer Bajos de Chilamate to Vuelta de Kooper loop. These options have led to heavy backups in areas like Cartago, Paraíso, Cervantes, and Juan Viñas, where local roads struggle under the extra load.

The shutdown hits hard for transport companies and exporters not to mention those who are visiting our country. Goods bound for Limón ports sit delayed, racking up costs in the millions for perishable items like bananas and pineapples. Truckers report lost wages and spoiled loads, while locals and tourists endure hours-long trips that normally take half the time.

This marks the latest in a string of weather-related disruptions on Route 32 this year. Earlier closures in August stemmed from saturated soil, highlighting ongoing challenges with the highway’s steep terrain through Braulio Carrillo National Park. Officials have ramped up preventive measures, but heavy seasonal rains keep testing the limits.

Those making the trip should check the ministry’s updates before heading out. With no set timeline yet, patience remains key for anyone planning travel to the coast.