No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeNewsCosta Rica's Route 32 Shutdown Drags On Amid Weather Delays

Costa Rica’s Route 32 Shutdown Drags On Amid Weather Delays

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica Road Closure
Photo: MOPT

Drivers on Route 32 face more uncertainty today as the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) holds off on announcing when the key highway to the Caribbean coast will reopen. The road has sat closed after heavy rains triggered a major landslide near kilometer 31 in the Zurquí sector.

The closure started when falling rocks and debris blocked the path, forcing officials to step in for safety checks and cleanup. A massive 2,500-ton boulder now stands as the main hurdle, with crews using explosives and heavy equipment to break it apart and stabilize the surrounding hillside. Initial plans pointed to a possible reopening by this morning, but teams on the ground report ongoing risks from unstable soil and persistent bad weather.

Ministry engineers continue to monitor the site around the clock. They plan to reassess conditions tomorrow before deciding on a safe time to let traffic through again. For now, the highway stays off-limits in both directions, pushing commuters onto alternate paths that have quickly turned into bottlenecks.

Travelers heading east from the Central Valley can detour via Route 10 through Turrialba or the Vara Blanca route, but only for light vehicles. Heavier trucks must take the longer Bajos de Chilamate to Vuelta de Kooper loop. These options have led to heavy backups in areas like Cartago, Paraíso, Cervantes, and Juan Viñas, where local roads struggle under the extra load.

The shutdown hits hard for transport companies and exporters not to mention those who are visiting our country. Goods bound for Limón ports sit delayed, racking up costs in the millions for perishable items like bananas and pineapples. Truckers report lost wages and spoiled loads, while locals and tourists endure hours-long trips that normally take half the time.

This marks the latest in a string of weather-related disruptions on Route 32 this year. Earlier closures in August stemmed from saturated soil, highlighting ongoing challenges with the highway’s steep terrain through Braulio Carrillo National Park. Officials have ramped up preventive measures, but heavy seasonal rains keep testing the limits.

Those making the trip should check the ministry’s updates before heading out. With no set timeline yet, patience remains key for anyone planning travel to the coast.

Trending Now

US Deploys Combat Aircraft to El Salvador in Push Against Cartels

The United States has stationed combat aircraft in El Salvador, marking a shift in its military approach to regional security threats. Flights from the...
Read more

Costa Rica-Amsterdam Air Link Grows with KLM’s Five Weekly Flights

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has committed to year-round flights between Amsterdam and San José for 2026, adding five weekly services that promise to draw...
Read more

Why Golfo Dulce Remains Wild in Southern Costa Rica

When you think of a fjord, you most likely picture a pristine Scandinavian coastline, frigid blue waters shadowed by steep mountainsides, dotted with the...
Read more

How the U.S. Government Shutdown Disrupts Flights to Costa Rica

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has ordered airlines to reduce flights by 10 percent at 40 major airports starting tomorrow, as the ongoing government...
Read more

Costa Rica Launches Massive Operation Against Drug Cartel

Costa Rican authorities launched a massive crackdown today against the South Caribbean Cartel, marking the largest police operation in the country's history. The Organismo...
Read more

Dutch Report Highlights Costa Rica’s Drug Transit Role and Violence Spike

Dutch media has spotlighted Costa Rica's growing role in the global cocaine trade, pointing to increased shipments to Europe and a sharp rise in...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support