Every traveler, no matter how many places they’ve visited, is always hoping to be surprised again — especially those returning to Costa Rica with a clearer, more refined sense of what they’re looking for. With two coastlines and countless remarkable beaches, finding one that truly stands out is not always easy. Yet Punta Uva, in the Southern Caribbean, manages to do exactly that. Its calm, reef-protected waters and preserved natural setting have earned it international recognition, including a spot on The World’s 50 Best Beaches by worlds50beaches.com, where it ranks number 6 in Latin America and is celebrated as Costa Rica’s top beach.

Much of Punta Uva’s appeal comes from the region’s conscious approach to development. The Southern Caribbean has embraced sustainability and community involvement for decades, prioritizing low-density tourism and environmental stewardship over rapid expansion. This long-term commitment is one of the reasons why Punta Uva Costa Rica has become an emblem of the quiet, nature-centered experiences so many travelers look for today.

On this protected stretch of coastline sits awā Beachfront Hotel Punta Uva, offering one of the most direct and refined ways to experience the best beach in Costa Rica. As the only hotel with a dedicated beachfront club positioned directly on the shoreline, awā gives guests immediate access to Punta Uva while maintaining a peaceful, private atmosphere within its grounds. For travelers considering where to stay in Punta Uva, awā offers a rare blend of comfort, design, and closeness to nature.

At the heart of this vision is the hotel’s guiding philosophy — Crafted by Nature — a concept that reflects a deeper intention behind every detail. Rather than dominating the landscape, each element is shaped to echo it. From the use of local materials to the flow of open-air spaces, awā is designed to let nature lead. The result is a hotel experience that feels intuitive, grounded, and organically connected to its surroundings.

This sense of intentional simplicity carries into the hotel’s spaces as well. Designed as an adults-only boutique retreat, awā features 11 suites shaped around calm, privacy, and connection to the environment. The aesthetic is understated and refined, using natural tones, soft lines, and local materials that echo the surrounding landscape. Ocean-view suites frame the Caribbean Sea, garden-view spaces immerse guests in greenery, and select suites include private pools or bathtubs—ideal options for travelers seeking a deeper sense of relaxation.

This integration between design, comfort, and the surrounding landscape is what ultimately defines the experience at awā. The suites offer guests a distinct perspective of Punta Uva, creating a connection to the environment that feels both intimate and elevated—a warm, carefully considered contrast to the more traditional stays found in the region.

Its privileged beachfront setting provides uninterrupted views of Punta Uva’s unspoiled coastline — the sea, the forest canopy, and the soft shifts in light from sunrise to afternoon. Rather than imposing itself on nature, awā uses well-crafted design and subtle details to keep the landscape at the center of the experience. The result is a grounded, meaningful form of comfort that resonates with travelers who see the environment as the true highlight of their visit.

At the same time, awā offers easy access to the wider Southern Caribbean for travelers who want to explore beyond the beach. Playa Chiquita, Cocles, and Manzanillo are all nearby, each offering its own character. Guests can snorkel, kayak, paddleboard, walk through forest trails, or enjoy the cultural and culinary energy of nearby Puerto Viejo. Whether travelers want activity or stillness, the hotel’s location provides flexibility without sacrificing tranquility.

Ultimately, awā Beachfront Hotel Punta Uva provides a stay anchored in one of Costa Rica’s most extraordinary natural settings — preserved through careful development and shaped by the quiet rhythm of the Caribbean. For visitors hoping to rediscover the region or experience it from a more intimate perspective, awā delivers a meaningful, beautifully integrated place to stay.

In a country known for its exceptional coastlines, Punta Uva stands apart. And staying at awā Beachfront Hotel Punta Uva offers travelers the rare chance not just to visit Costa Rica’s best beach, but to experience it fully — from the first light of the morning to the last colors of the day.