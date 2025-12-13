British heavy metal icons Iron Maiden have locked in their return to Costa Rica, delivering a major win for local fans. The band will perform at the Estadio Nacional on October 8, 2026, as part of their Run For Your Lives World Tour, which marks 50 years in the business.

The group shared the full Latin American leg of the tour on December 12, starting with Mexico City on October 2, then hitting El Salvador on October 5 before arriving in San José. From there, the itinerary heads to Bogotá on October 11, Quito on October 14, Lima on October 17, Buenos Aires on October 20, São Paulo on October 25, and wraps up in Santiago on October 31.

Opening for Iron Maiden in Costa Rica will be The Raven Age, who join them for several stops including El Salvador, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru. Other dates feature different acts: Souls of Steel in El Salvador, Alter Bridge in Brazil, Nuclear and Mammoth in Chile, and LA H NO MURIÓ in Argentina.

Tickets for the Costa Rican show go on general sale in February 2026, along with El Salvador. Most other countries start sales next week, with fan club presales also kicking off soon for Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile.

The announcement ends weeks of speculation sparked by a teaser video from producer Move Concerts on December 10. The clip, filled with nods to the number 50 and eerie red eyes, had fans buzzing about a possible comeback.

This marks Iron Maiden’s fourth appearance in Costa Rica, building on past sold-out performances at the same venue. The setlist promises a career-spanning collection of hits, capturing five decades of their influence in heavy metal.

More details on ticket prices and exact sale times will come from Move Concerts in the days ahead. Fans can check official channels for updates.