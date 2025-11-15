After 12 long days, the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) announced today the reopening of Route 32, following the completion of debris removal and inspections by specialists.

Authorities confirmed that the road will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., provided that weather conditions are favorable. They warned that in case of rain, it will be closed immediately for safety reasons.

The initial closure had been ordered last Monday, due to multiple landslides caused by heavy rains. On Wednesday, a huge rock at kilometer 31 that posed a risk to drivers was dynamited. On Thursday, cleanup of the road began, but falling debris in the days that followed kept the road closed until Saturday, when it was finally reopened.

Route 32 needs water-control and containment systems to reduce the risk of landslides in the future, especially at the most critical points. Following recent events, the highway is expected to undergo work to build infrastructure that improves water management.

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Pablo Camacho said that studies are being conducted from the toll booth to the Sucio River bridge to determine the most viable solutions. “Something that is being studied for the first time since the highway was built is the hydraulic and hydrological aspects, which are ultimately what cause landslides,” he said.

According to the official, the topographical work has already been completed, so studies are continuing and the most vulnerable points are being mapped. Some of them have already been identified, but new ones are emerging.

For example, 80% of landslides occur between kilometers 28 and 31. Kilometer 33 is also problematic, and in general, the risky section extends from kilometer 17 to 35. Within this section is the location of the huge rock that was dynamited this week, a point that had not been previously identified as risky.

The solutions being designed will be implemented during the dry season that is about to begin. The first of these involves water control, followed by containment systems, which may include dynamic barriers or terracing.

The Costa Rican Foreign Trade Chamber (CRECEX) estimates that losses due to the closure of the highway connecting San José with the Caribbean coast are around ₡500 million per day (about $1 million), due to the interruption.