Drivers heading to Limón face disruptions this weekend as Route 32 remains shut down for critical safety work. The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) has extended the closure until at least Monday, November 10, to remove a hazardous boulder threatening the roadway.

The problem started on Monday, November 3, when officials closed the route at 5:20 p.m. after spotting the unstable rock at kilometer 31. Measuring roughly 50 cubic meters—about 7 meters high and 6 meters wide—the boulder weighs an estimated 2,500 tons. Its position on a steep slope raised fears of an uncontrolled fall, prompting immediate action.

Crews begin the removal process today, Friday, November 7, using trucks, cranes, loaders, and controlled detonations. Mauricio Sojo, director of the National Roads Council (CONAVI), described the situation as unusual, noting it involves no trees or typical landslide debris.

“This requires a careful approach to bring down the rock safely,” Sojo said. Officials expect to reopen the road by Monday, but rainy conditions in the area could delay progress.

In the meantime, authorities direct traffic to three main detours. Light vehicles can use the Vara Blanca route through Heredia, Poás, Sarapiquí, and Guápiles. Heavier traffic should take Route 10 from Cartago through Turrialba to Siquirres. Another option runs via Bajos de Chilamate to Vuelta de Kooper in the Northern Zone.

Traffic Police have increased patrols along these paths to manage flow and reduce delays. They urge patience from the public, as backups have already formed in spots like San Carlos, where trucks add to congestion and raise accident risks.

The shutdown affects more than daily commuters. Commerce, transport, and tourism in the Caribbean region take a hit, with delays slowing goods movement and visitor access. Randy Gordon, president of the Federation of Caribbean Chambers, voiced frustration over the recurring issue. “This has dragged on for years without a permanent fix,” Gordon said. “It hurts businesses and leaves people scrambling.”

Route 32, a key link between San José and Limón, often faces interruptions during the rainy season due to landslides and erosion. While expansions and upgrades have been discussed, including a concession review earlier this year, closures like this highlight ongoing challenges in maintaining the highway.

Travelers should check MOPT updates for real-time changes and plan extra time for trips. With the weekend ahead, officials stress safety on alternates to avoid further incidents.