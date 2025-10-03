Costa Rica Allows Cryptocurrency Donations for Political Parties

Costa Rica’s electoral authorities have approved a groundbreaking shift, letting political parties accept donations in select cryptocurrencies for the first time. This move, led by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), aims to update campaign funding while keeping tight checks on every transaction.

Political groups can now take contributions in Bitcoin, Ether, and USD Coin, but only under clear rules designed to track funds and prevent misuse. The TSE’s General Directorate of the Electoral Registry made this possible through new guidelines that demand full transparency. Parties must handle these digital assets like any other in-kind donation, converting them to colones within five business days and depositing the money into their official bank account.

Andrei Cambronero, who directs the Office of the President at the TSE, stressed the need for order in this process. He said contributions require quick settlement to allow proper monitoring of election finances. The rules draw from advice by a Spanish expert on crypto assets, connected to a European Union effort against organized crime, and coordinated with Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency’s Cybercrime Unit.

Only Costa Rican citizens acting as individuals can donate this way. No companies, foreigners, or anonymous givers qualify, sticking to the Electoral Code’s ban on untraceable funds. Parties need to set up one wallet per approved cryptocurrency and register it publicly with the TSE’s Department of Financing of Political Parties. This setup lets officials watch inflows closely.

The TSE will pick which digital currencies make the cut, focusing on those in use for at least five years with strong market presence. They must run on public blockchains for easy verification and come from platforms that follow global standards against money laundering and funding terrorism. Any crypto falling short gets barred, and violations could lead to administrative penalties or criminal charges.

Party treasurers bear the load here, issuing detailed receipts for each donation. These include the donor’s address, job, fund origins, wallet addresses involved, the transaction hash, and the value in colones at transfer time. If anything looks off, the TSE can freeze the assets temporarily, with a full review to follow.

This pilot program sets the stage for the 2026 elections, testing how crypto fits into Costa Rica’s democratic system. Experts note that while digital currencies offer new ways to support campaigns, they carry risks like attracting illegal money or bypassing banks. The TSE’s framework counters this by limiting options to traceable, established assets and requiring swift conversion to traditional currency.

Cambronero noted that even as crypto grows, electoral laws remain firm: no room for hidden donations. The changes build on ongoing work to adapt financing rules, ensuring security without stifling progress.

Overall, this step positions Costa Rica as a forward-thinking player in Latin America, balancing innovation with safeguards. As parties gear up, the focus stays on maintaining trust in the electoral process through rigorous oversight.