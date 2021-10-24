9 Common Questions About Cryptocurrency in Costa Rica

We all know that Bitcoin is the future of digital currencies. Soon each and every country in the world will start transacting through cryptocurrency, especially Bitcoin. This is why it is important to understand this digital currency and how you can make the most of this coin so that you can prepare yourself for the future.

Did you know that Costa Rica is one of the handful of jurisdictions worldwide where it’s legal for employers and companies to pay their employees in cryptocurrency?

Well, to make it clear, Costa Rica has already done great work in this field and doing its best to encourage crypto in the country.

1. Who Created Bitcoin?

The unknown individual or group of people, known under the pseudonym name Satoshi Nakamoto, made Bitcoin. They are also responsible for the deployment and creation of original reference implementation of Bitcoins. Besides that, Nakamoto also established the blockchain database to minimize the risk of hacking Bitcoins.

2. How Does One Acquire Bitcoins in Costa Rica?

If you want to buy a Bitcoin in Costa Rica, you need to use one of the exchanges present in the county. To make it clear, an exchange is a marketplace designed for cryptocurrencies where you can sell or buy different coins, including bitcoin.

Here are the steps you need to follow to acquire a bitcoin after choosing an exchange.

Provide documents and information to your chosen exchange

Connect your account with any payment option, such as your bank account

Buy bitcoins in whatever amount you want

Save your digital assets in wallets like hot wallets or cold wallets

3. Is Costa Rica Crypto Friendly?

You might not know, but Costa Rica is one of the few crypto-friendly countries in the world. There is a significant number of businesses that have already begun to accept cryptocurrencies as a form of digital payments, which is encouraging. Not to mention, this country also has 3 ATMs that can take Bitcoin instead of cash.

In fact, The Ethereum Killer or EOS is a blockchain producer in the country that is getting great business and popularity in the country. This is an indication for other companies to get into this field. Keep in mind that EOS is one of the best blockchain producers in the world.

4. Is Crypto Taxed in Costa Rica?

Costa Rica allows you to buy Bitcoins without incurring capital gains tax. This means you can purchase or trade crypto without paying anything in tax. However, you might be subjected to tax if you use cryptocurrencies for business purposes.

5. What is the Best Way to Keep Bitcoin Safe in Costa Rica?

If you want to keep your Bitcoin safe and away from hackers, it’s best to store them in offline wallets, known as cold storage. This is the safest technique to hold any cryptocurrency. This is because this type of wallet is not accessible through the internet.

Offline wallets stores private key and users’ address on something that is not accessible via the internet. This way, you will be able to check your currency without risking your private keys. Well, it’s true that they are not as convenient as hot wallets, but at least you don’t have to lose anything while building digital wealth.

6. Can You Trade Crypto in Costa Rica?

You might have already got a hint that you can easily trade your cryptocurrency in Costa Rica. Additionally, you can find any exchange that has Costa Rican Colon trades. These institutions offer you a method to sell your crypto for fiat currency.

Besides that, you can also sell Bitcoin in Costa Rica with the help of automated teller machines (ATMs). These ATMs allow you to buy and sell crypto in exchange for cash.

7. Does Paxful Work in Costa Rica?

Paxful is available in Costa Rica- in fact, hundreds of crypto buyers in the country purchase Bitcoin through this platform. It is a peer-to-peer crypto market that connects sellers and buyers.

You only need to choose how much bitcoin you need and how you want to pay for it. The best part of this platform is that it is completely safe, easy to use, and available in all parts of the country.

8. Is it Possible to Buy Property in Costa Rica with Bitcoins?

Bitcoins are not accepted and considered legal currency in the country. Furthermore, many escrow companies and banks in Costa Rica don’t recognize cryptocurrencies income as legal. They do not even accept crypto deposits. Still, Bitcoin is considered dirty money because it is unknown to many people. This might be because few people sell and buy this currency in the country.

For this reason, purchasing a property in Costa Rica and doing real estate transactions through Bitcoin is not possible yet. However, it is only a matter of time when this currency will become legal in Costa Rica, and people will start to conduct real estate dealings with it.

9. Are There Any Crypto Companies in Costa Rica, and who are they?

There are plenty of exchanges available in the country that help you buy and sell bitcoin. Some of the popular ones are:

Coinmama

eToro

Paybis

Binance

CEX.io

Coinbase

ZenGo

OKCoin

Bottom Line

If you want to purchase Bitcoin in Costa Rica, you have multiple options in terms of exchanges. Unfortunately, you can’t buy several products in the country through crypto, such as real estate. But there may come a time when you will be able to purchase everything using Bitcoin – from mobile phones and cars to factories and properties.