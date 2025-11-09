The United States has stationed combat aircraft in El Salvador, marking a shift in its military approach to regional security threats. Flights from the country’s main international airport began in mid-October, involving planes equipped for strikes on land and sea targets.

Among the aircraft spotted at the site is the AC-130J Ghostrider, a gunship fitted with cannons, machine guns, and missiles. A Navy P-8A Poseidon, designed for anti-submarine warfare, and an unmarked US Air Force jet have also appeared in satellite images and flight records. The P-8A has completed at least six missions, often ceasing communication with air traffic controllers once in international airspace to operate independently.

This move forms part of a broader deployment that started in August, when the Trump administration outlined operations targeting drug cartels in the Caribbean and surrounding areas. The effort includes around 10,000 troops, along with drones, bombers, and nearly a dozen Navy ships, including the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford. Analysts note that basing strike aircraft in El Salvador represents the first instance of a foreign nation hosting US planes for potential combat roles in this region.

The Comalapa base, situated within El Salvador’s international airport, had served mainly for surveillance in the past. Until 2022, it housed Navy aircraft for monitoring tasks, but activity dropped off in recent years. Now, with these new arrivals, the site supports active missions amid rising tensions tied to cartel activities.

Satellite photos from early November show the aircraft parked at the airport, highlighting the US’s intent to bolster its presence. The Ghostrider in particular, brings heavy firepower suited for precision strikes, which could aid in disrupting smuggling routes.

El Salvador’s government has not publicly commented on the arrangement, but the deployments align with shared interests in combating organized crime that affects Central America and beyond. Neighboring countries, including Costa Rica, monitor these developments closely, as they could influence cross-border security dynamics.

The US military’s expanded footprint raises questions about long-term strategies in the area. While focused on cartels, the presence of such assets near Venezuela and other hotspots adds layers to regional geopolitics. Officials emphasize that operations aim to curb drug flows and related violence that impact multiple nations.

As flights continue, experts track how this integration with local infrastructure evolves. The shift from surveillance to potential strike capabilities signals a more assertive US posture in addressing threats that spill across borders.