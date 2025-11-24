Costa Rica’s telecommunications regulator forecasts that satellite internet connections will hit 40,000 by 2030, with Starlink leading the charge. The Superintendencia de Telecomunicaciones (Sutel) released this projection amid a surge in demand for high-speed access in remote areas.

As of June 2025, the country recorded 26,928 satellite internet subscriptions. Starlink, operated by SpaceX, accounts for most of these. The service has grown steadily since its launch in Costa Rica two years ago, filling gaps left by traditional providers in rural and mountainous regions.

Sutel attributes the rise to Starlink’s ability to deliver reliable connections where fiber optic and cellular networks fall short. Farmers in the highlands, small businesses in coastal towns, and families in isolated communities now rely on the technology for daily tasks like online education and remote work.

The regulator’s outlook points to continued expansion. With Costa Rica’s varied terrain posing challenges for ground-based infrastructure, satellite options address connectivity needs. Sutel expects subscriptions to climb as more households and enterprises adopt the service.

Starlink entered the Costa Rican market after receiving approval in 2023. The company began operations later that year, offering plans that start at ₡23,000 per month for residential users. Equipment kits, which include a dish antenna and router, come with a one-time fee. Speeds typically range from 50 to 200 Mbps for downloads, depending on location and usage.

Users report improvements in areas with poor traditional service. In regions like Guanacaste and the Osa Peninsula, where heavy rains often disrupt signals, Starlink provides a stable alternative. This has supported economic activities, from tourism operators managing bookings to exporters coordinating shipments.

The growth aligns with wider trends in Latin America. Neighboring countries, including Panama and El Salvador, have also seen Starlink adoption. In Costa Rica, the service complements efforts by local telecom firms to expand coverage.

Government officials here view satellite internet as a tool to reduce the digital divide. About 20% of the population still lacks adequate broadband, according to recent data. Sutel’s projection assumes steady investment and regulatory support to integrate these technologies.

Challenges remain. High upfront costs deter some potential subscribers, though Starlink has introduced flexible plans for mobile users, such as those in recreational vehicles. Environmental concerns about satellite constellations have surfaced globally, but Costa Rica has not reported major issues.

As our country pushes toward its 2030 target, Starlink plans further enhancements. The company aims to add more satellites to its network, boosting capacity and reducing latency. This could attract even more users in underserved zones. For now, the 40,000-subscription mark represents a milestone in Costa Rica’s connectivity goals. It signals progress in making high-speed internet accessible nationwide, supporting growth in education, health, and commerce.