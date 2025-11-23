Travelers passing through Juan Santamaría International Airport now have a direct way to step into Costa Rica’s cultural roots with the launch of the Alajuela City Tour. AERIS, the airport’s operator, introduced this initiative to bridge the gap between the terminal and the surrounding city, turning layovers into opportunities for discovery.

The tour starts right at the airport and guides participants through Alajuela’s key historical spots. Stops include the Juan Santamaría Monument, which honors the national hero who fought in the 1856 Battle of Rivas, and the nearby Carlos Luis Fallas Boulevard. Visitors then head to Central Park, a gathering place lined with mango trees, and the Juan Santamaría Historical and Cultural Museum, where exhibits detail the region’s past. The route wraps up at Tomás Guardia Square, offering a look at local architecture and public life.

Students from the Universidad Técnica Nacional’s Hospitality and Gastronomy program lead the groups, gaining hands-on experience while sharing insights. They point out details that bring the sites to life, from stories of independence struggles to everyday traditions. Along the way, participants sample specialty coffees grown in the area and watch folk dance performances that reflect Costa Rican heritage.

This setup also supports local businesses. The tour stops at the Alajuelense Artisans’ Shop in Plaza Tomás Guardia, where craftspeople sell handmade goods. These connections help formalize small operations, create jobs, and broaden the city’s appeal to visitors. By involving entrepreneurs and cultural groups, the project builds a network that benefits the community and promotes sustainable growth.

AERIS designed the tour with airport realities in mind. For $40 per person, it covers round-trip transport, a professional guide, insurance, light snacks, and a Fast Track pass for quicker security on return. Luggage stays secure at the airport under standard protocols, with all fees included. Schedules run twice daily—at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.—to fit various flight times.

The effort aligns with broader goals to make Alajuela a standout stop in Costa Rica’s tourism scene. Its location near the country’s main entry point, combined with its historical depth, positions it well for urban explorers. Public officials, educators, companies, and residents collaborated on the project, focusing on better public areas, stronger trade, and community support.

Those interested can find details at information desks in the airport lobby. Staff there provide guidance on booking and answer questions about fitting the tour into travel plans.

As Costa Rica continues to draw international visitors, options like this highlight how local experiences can start the moment someone lands. The Alajuela City Tour shows travelers a side of our country beyond beaches and volcanoes, rooted in the stories of our people.