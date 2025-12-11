No menu items!

Honduras Arrest Warrant Targets Ex-President After Trump Pardon

Honduras Former President Juan Orlando Hernández,
Honduran authorities moved forward with an international arrest warrant against former President Juan Orlando Hernández on Monday, days after U.S. President Donald Trump granted him a full pardon and secured his release from federal prison. The decision by Honduras’ attorney general underscores ongoing efforts to address corruption in Central America, a region where political instability often crosses borders.

Hernández, who led Honduras from 2014 to 2022, faced charges in his home country related to money laundering and fraud. These stem from the Pandora case, where prosecutors allege public funds were diverted to political campaigns, including his own in 2013. The warrant, issued by Attorney General Johel Zelaya, calls on Interpol to detain Hernández for these offenses. Zelaya stated that corruption and criminal networks have harmed the nation, and he timed the announcement to coincide with the International Day Against Corruption.

U.S. authorities had convicted Hernández last year on drug trafficking charges. Prosecutors there accused him of aiding cartels to move over 400 tons of cocaine into the United States during his time in office. A New York court sentenced him to 45 years in prison. Trump, however, pardoned him early this month, claiming the case represented unfair treatment by the previous administration. Hernández left a Virginia prison shortly after, and his current location remains unknown. His wife, Ana García, said he stays in a secure spot for protection.

The pardon came amid Honduras’ presidential elections on November 30. Trump publicly supported Nasry Asfura, a candidate from Hernández’s National Party, against the Libre Party’s Salvador Nasralla. Results show Asfura leading slightly as counts continue. Critics from both U.S. parties questioned Trump’s action, given his focus on combating drug trade in Latin America. Some see the pardon as interference in Honduran politics, especially as the Libre-led government under President Xiomara Castro extradited Hernández to the U.S. in 2022.

In Costa Rica, officials monitor the situation closely. Central American nations share concerns over corruption and drug routes that affect migration and security. Hernández’s case highlights how U.S. decisions can influence justice systems in the region. Local analysts point out that similar scandals have prompted reforms here, such as stronger anti-corruption laws passed in recent years.

Hernández’s legal team calls the warrant a political tactic by the Libre Party to sway the election outcome. Renato Stabile, his lawyer, described it as an attempt to intimidate Hernández amid their potential loss of power. Hernández himself thanked Trump publicly, saying the pardon defended justice against a flawed system.

The arrest order revives a warrant from 2023, which Honduran officials held while Hernández served time abroad. If captured, Hernández could face extradition back to Honduras for trial. Interpol’s involvement means law enforcement worldwide now seeks him.

This development adds to tensions in Honduras, where protests followed the pardon announcement. Farmers and citizens rallied in Tegucigalpa against the release, demanding accountability. As the election resolves, the case tests the strength of anti-corruption measures in a country still recovering from Hernández’s rule.

For Central America, the episode serves as a reminder of the links between politics, crime, and international relations. Costa Rican leaders have pushed for regional cooperation on these issues through forums like the Central American Integration System. As events unfold, the focus remains on holding leaders responsible, no matter their past alliances.

