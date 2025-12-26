Drug gangs fighting for control have left 95 people dead in Quepos and Parrita since January 2024, according to data from the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ). The toll edges close to 100 as investigators review additional cases and hospital deaths tied to the violence. This surge marks a sharp rise in organized crime clashes in the Central Pacific region.

In 2024, Quepos recorded 40 homicides, while Parrita saw 19. So far in 2025, the numbers stand at 25 in Quepos and 11 in Parrita. OIJ officials link most deaths to territorial disputes over local drug sales. Groups from the Atlantic coast have pushed into the Pacific, clashing with established networks in areas like Quepos, Parrita, and nearby Jacó. These battles have turned quiet communities into hotspots for targeted hits and shootouts.

The OIJ’s latest review points to a reordering of criminal structures as the main driver. Randall Zúñiga, former OIJ director, noted in September that the incursions aim to seize drug plazas, leading to cycles of revenge killings. Agency efforts against organized crime, including arrests through specialized units, have slowed the pace in 2025 compared to prior years. Still, the violence persists without broader state prevention measures.

Bystanders increasingly fall victim amid the chaos. Collateral deaths have climbed, with innocent people caught in crossfire or mistaken for targets. Nationwide, the OIJ reports 74 such cases out of 790 homicides in 2025, down slightly from 83 the year before, but the trend alarms locals in affected zones.

Specific attacks highlight the human cost. On September 1, authorities found two charred bodies in a Quepos home near El Cocal’s sports field – a man and a 16-year-old girl, both shot before the fire. The girl, from Purral de Goicoechea, visited her partner and had no ties to crime. Nearby, another man lay dead from bullets, apparently fleeing the scene.

Two days later, on September 3, a double killing in Paquita de Quepos claimed Susana Patricia Rodríguez Mora, a mother from Puriscal, and a 26-year-old man named Rojas. Rodríguez, struck by nine bullets in a mechanic’s shop, had no connection to the intended victim. Her 9-year-old daughter lost her parent in an instant.

The violence peaked again on Christmas Day with a triple homicide behind Parrita’s social security clinic. Three men died, and five others – including a child – suffered wounds. Investigators suspect two victims were unintended, hit during an assault possibly aimed at a figure known as “Miyagui.”

These incidents fit a pattern of multiple killings in remote spots, often at night. The OIJ ties them to the same narco rivalries fueling national homicide rates. Costa Rica has logged over 3,000 murders since President Rodrigo Chaves took office, with gang wars accounting for 571 deaths in 2025 alone.

Quepos and Parrita sit along a key tourism route in the Central Pacific, drawing visitors to beaches, national parks, and Manuel Antonio. The area thrives on foreign travelers and expats, but the bloodshed raises safety concerns. Locals report fear disrupting daily life, with some avoiding evening outings or certain neighborhoods.

Travelers and residents can reduce risks by varying routes, steering clear of isolated areas after dark, and staying alert to surroundings. Basic steps like securing valuables and traveling in groups help amid the unrest. Authorities urge reporting suspicious activity to aid investigations.

The OIJ stresses that while arrests disrupt gangs, lasting change requires addressing root issues like poverty and drug demand. As 2025 ends, the agency projects up to 850 homicides nationwide, underscoring the need for action in vulnerable regions like the Central Pacific.