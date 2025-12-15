Costa Ricans faced brisk winds and intermittent showers when getting to work this morning, as Cold Front No. 6 positioned itself over the central Caribbean Sea. The system accelerated trade winds across Central America, drawing in moisture that led to varied conditions nationwide.

The National Meteorological Institute outlined the day’s patterns, noting scattered rains of different intensities in the Caribbean and parts of the Northern Zone from morning through evening. Residents in those areas dealt with periodic downpours that disrupted commutes and outdoor plans. In the Central Valley, lighter rains and drizzle prevailed, with the bulk occurring in elevated spots where clouds clung to hillsides.

Areas of the Pacific saw more isolated precipitation, though some spots experienced brief showers amid otherwise clearer skies. The front’s moisture influx kept humidity high, making the air feel heavier despite the winds.

Wind speeds stood out as a key feature. Moderate gusts reached 40 to 60 kilometers per hour in the Central Valley and the lower North Pacific, rattling windows and stirring leaves. Higher up in the Guanacaste and Talamanca mountain ranges, stronger blasts hit 70 to 80 kilometers per hour, posing risks to drivers on exposed roads and prompting caution for those in rural highlands.

These conditions align with the season’s shift, as December often brings cooler air masses from the north. The front’s arrival marked the sixth such event this year, contributing to a pattern of increased rainfall in exposed zones. Forecasters expect the effects to linger into the following days, with trade winds maintaining their pace.

Here in San José, daytime highs hovered around 23 degrees Celsius, while coastal areas in the Pacific stayed warmer, nearing 28 to 32 degrees. Nighttime lows dipped to 16 to 20 degrees in the valleys, urging people to prepare for chillier evenings. The institute recommended monitoring river levels in low-lying Caribbean spots, where accumulated rain could lead to minor flooding.

As we move forward, similar weather holds, blending typical December patterns with the front’s added force.