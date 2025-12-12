The World Surf League has activated a yellow alert for the Tudor Nazaré Big Wave Challenge at Praia do Norte in Portugal. Incoming Atlantic swells could produce waves over 50 feet, setting the stage for one of the season’s most intense competitions.

Forecasters predict the northwest swell will start building on Friday afternoon and reach its height overnight into early Saturday. Waves may hit 70 feet or more on the face, creating ideal yet demanding conditions for tow-in surfing. Organizers have given competitors 72 hours to arrive in Nazaré, where the event could run if the forecast holds.

This development draws attention from surfers across Latin America, home to several top performers in big-wave events. Brazilian Lucas Chianca, who took first place in last year’s challenge, stands ready to defend his title. Fellow Brazilian Maya Gabeira, holder of the women’s world record for a 73.5-foot wave at Nazaré in 2020, also competes in this arena. Their past successes highlight how Latin American athletes continue to shape the sport’s highest level.

The alert comes as a powerful North Atlantic storm directs energy straight toward the Portuguese coast. Nazaré’s unique underwater canyon amplifies these swells, turning them into some of the planet’s largest rideable waves. Surfers pair up for the tow-in format, using jet skis to access the breaks and score based on skill and execution.

For Latin American riders, this event offers a key opportunity to build on regional momentum. Brazil has led recent wins, but the field includes talent from across the area, pushing boundaries in a discipline that tests limits. As the swell approaches, teams prepare equipment and strategies to handle the raw power.

Officials will decide on a green light by monitoring conditions closely. If approved, the challenge will showcase riders tackling peaks that demand precision amid chaotic ocean forces. Surfers and fans alike track updates, knowing Nazaré delivers spectacles that redefine big-wave standards.

The competition window remains open through March, but this early-season swell could kick off action sooner than expected. Latin American participants bring experience from similar high-stakes spots, adding to the anticipation.