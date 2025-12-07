Fundación MarViva has rolled out a set of five key priorities for candidates vying for the presidency in the 2026 elections. The group, which works on marine conservation, put forward these ideas in a guide called “Votemos por el océano: una decisión que cuida nuestro futuro.” Released late last month, the document lays out steps to tackle threats to Costa Rica’s seas, from overfishing to pollution, and aims to shape policy talks ahead of the vote.

As we all know, our country sits between the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea and is home to marine life like coral reefs, mangroves, and species such as sea turtles and humpback whales. These waters support our fishing communities and draw tourists but face growing pressures. Climate shifts, illegal catches, and plastic waste have hit hard, especially in spots like the Gulf of Nicoya, where locals have relied on the sea for generations. MarViva points out that nearly half of the country’s threatened animal species tie back to marine areas, based on global conservation lists. The guide calls on leaders to step up and protect these resources for the long haul.

The first priority centers on building stronger marine oversight. MarViva suggests setting up a clear chain of command between environment and agriculture ministries to match the national marine policy. They want to beef up the Marine Governance Commission for better planning along coasts and push for a new vice ministry handling waters and oceans. On the ground, the group proposes merging monitoring hubs from the coast guard, conservation areas, and the fisheries institute into one national center. This would speed up responses to illegal fishing. They also stress involving coastal residents in choices and rewards, like payments for guarding ecosystems, to tie conservation to local gains.

Next, the foundation pushes for growth in the blue economy. This means backing sustainable sea farming, such as shrimp or oysters, with easier rules and funding for clean methods. They call for perks to boost valuable fisheries, rolling out a national strategy on ocean trade that targets tuna, dolphinfish, and coastal catches. Fresh tuna could give local fishers an edge, so MarViva recommends selective gear, catch limits, observers on boats, and tracking from sea to sale. Training programs would help shift to eco-friendly fishing and tourism, including rules for licenses that let artisans mix both to steady their earnings.

The third area targets better fishing practices. MarViva wants to overhaul the Costa Rican Institute of Fisheries and Aquaculture, or Incopesca, to cut conflicts and make science-driven calls binding. A full count of fishers and their areas would inform plans. They advocate for rules like seasonal bans, gear limits, and no-fish zones to keep stocks healthy amid changing weather. Adaptive plans for main fisheries would safeguard ecosystems and jobs. Plus, updating labels on seafood to show gear, location, and date would meet world standards and help buyers choose wisely.

Reducing plastic in the seas comes fourth. The guide outlines cuts to single-use items like bottles and bags through rules and local boosts for reusables. Producers should handle waste from start to end, reporting on plastics. Specific fixes include laws on lost fishing nets, bans on tiny plastics in soaps and cleaners, and treating bottles as hazardous. Once in place, rules against ghost gear – abandoned nets that keep trapping marine life – need strong follow-through. MarViva notes millions of tons of plastic hit oceans yearly, harming wildlife here and beyond.

Finally, the foundation highlights global outreach and research ties. Costa Rica should lead on pacts like the high seas treaty and curbs on fishing aid from the World Trade Organization. They back a pause on deep-sea digs and a firm deal to stop plastic spread. At home, programs would study key spots like the Thermal Dome, with funds for joint work across borders. This positions our country as a model in ocean care.