Costa Rica Ratifies UN High Seas Treaty in Landmark Vote

Costa Rica’s Legislative Assembly has approved, in a second debate, Bill 24,373, ratifying the Agreement on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ). The vote, held in early 2025, marks a significant step in the country’s ongoing commitment to marine conservation, reinforcing its global leadership in environmental policy.

Adopted by the United Nations in June 2023, the BBNJ Agreement—dubbed the “High Seas Treaty”—seeks to regulate activities across 64% of the world’s oceans beyond national borders. Costa Rica, a key player in nearly two decades of negotiations, became the second nation to sign the treaty on September 20, 2023, during a ceremony at UN headquarters in New York. The agreement, now awaiting President Rodrigo Chaves’ signature and UN deposit, is the third legally binding instrument under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Spanning 76 articles and two annexes, the treaty rests on four pillars: managing marine genetic resources with equitable benefit-sharing, establishing marine protected areas, conducting environmental impact assessments, and building capacity through technology transfer. The first pillar, for instance, regulates access to marine species in international waters, ensuring profits from their use are fairly distributed—a priority for biodiversity-rich nations like Costa Rica.

The bill sailed through Congress after the Constitutional Chamber found no legal objections, earning unanimous support from deputies. “This treaty secures our oceans for future generations,” said legislator Ana Morales of the National Liberation Party during debates, echoing a bipartisan consensus on its urgency. Lawmakers hailed Costa Rica’s role in forging global agreement after years of technical and diplomatic efforts.

While the Assembly’s approval is a milestone, the process isn’t complete. President Chaves must sign the bill before it’s formally deposited with the UN, a step expected soon given his administration’s environmental focus. Once enacted, the treaty will bolster initiatives like the Democratic Environmental Charter and expand Costa Rica’s network of marine protected areas, cementing its legacy as a green pioneer.