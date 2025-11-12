Guards at El Salvador’s Center for Terrorism Confinement, known as CECOT, beat Venezuelan detainees with batons and fists almost every day. They denied them medical care, fed them sparse meals, and held them in filthy cells without light or fresh air. Detainees called the place “hell,” and a new report from Human Rights Watch backs up their accounts with evidence of torture and other violations.

The organization, working with Cristosal, released the 81-page document on November 12. It focuses on 252 Venezuelans the United States deported to El Salvador between March and April 2025. These people ended up in CECOT, a massive prison built for 40,000 inmates that opened in 2023. Interviews with 40 former detainees paint a picture of routine violence and neglect that broke international laws against torture.

The deportations started under a U.S. policy that labeled many Venezuelans as members of the Tren de Aragua gang. Officials used a guide with signs like tattoos or hand gestures to decide who to send. But records show nearly half had no criminal history in the U.S., and only a few faced serious charges. The U.S. paid El Salvador millions to hold them, based on an agreement that stayed secret at first. Many had fled Venezuela’s crisis, seeking asylum, only to face removal without full hearings.

Once in CECOT, the abuses began right away. Guards shaved heads and made detainees kneel during intake. One prison director told them, “You have arrived in hell. The only way out is in a black bag.” Beatings happened in hallways, cells, and a punishment area called “the Island,” where people stayed for days without food or water. Detainees reported kicks to the stomach, blows that broke teeth, and shots from rubber bullets during protests.

Gonzalo Y., a 26-year-old from Zulia state, said guards hit him many times. “They beat us almost every day,” he told researchers. Daniel B., 24, from Miranda state, described choking on his own blood after punches to the face left his nose crooked. Others faced sexual abuse, like forced acts or guards using batons on their bodies. Three men shared details, but researchers believe more stayed silent due to shame.

Conditions added to the suffering. Cells held 80 people with no beds or showers. Meals came three times a day: beans, rice, and tortillas, often not enough. Water had worms, and hygiene supplies ran short. Thirty-seven detainees got sick, but 31 received no help. Four thought about suicide amid the isolation and threats.

El Salvador kept families in the dark, refusing to confirm locations or allow visits. This led to what the report calls enforced disappearances. The U.S. removed names from its detainee tracker after the transfers, leaving relatives without answers. Habeas corpus requests went ignored by courts.

The Venezuelans left CECOT in July 2025 through a prisoner swap. El Salvador sent them back to Venezuela in exchange for Americans held there. But many returned with lasting injuries, like scars and anxiety. The report says both countries broke rules against sending people to places where torture waits.

Human Rights Watch points to El Salvador’s state of emergency, in place since 2022, as a factor. It has packed prisons with over 100,000 people, leading to hundreds of deaths and widespread complaints of mistreatment. CECOT stands out for its scale and design, which isolates inmates and limits oversight.

The findings accuse the U.S. of complicity by ignoring risks. Researchers compared it to past scandals like Abu Ghraib. They urge the U.S. to stop such deportations, repeal the policy, and let affected Venezuelans return for asylum claims. For El Salvador, they call for investigations, better prison standards, and access for monitors like the Red Cross.