Spirit Airlines has started nonstop flights from Fort Lauderdale to Belize City, marking a new option for travelers heading to Central America. The service began on November 21, and it runs three times a week on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays. This route connects Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport with Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport in Belize City.

The airline positions this as its only direct link between these two points, giving passengers a quicker way to reach Belize without layovers. Fares begin at $67 one-way, which fits Spirit’s model of low-cost travel. Passengers can also connect from 19 other cities in the airline’s network, including spots like Atlanta, Chicago, and New York, making it simpler for a wider group to plan trips.

This addition comes as Spirit grows its international reach in 2025. Belize City stands as the sixth new destination the carrier has added this year, following other expansions in the region. The move responds to demand for affordable access to Central American spots known for beaches, ruins, and outdoor activities. For those in the U.S. Southeast, the flight cuts down travel time compared to routes with stops.

Travelers from nearby countries like here in Costa Rica might find this useful too, especially with connections through Fort Lauderdale. Many already fly through U.S. hubs to reach Belize, and this direct option could streamline plans for business or leisure. Belize draws visitors for its barrier reef, Mayan sites, and wildlife reserves, and easier flights could boost arrivals from North America.

Spirit officials noted the route’s potential to open up Belize to more people. The airline has focused on high-value services, pairing low fares with conveniences like onboard Wi-Fi and larger seats in some sections. This launch aligns with broader trends where budget carriers push into underserved markets, helping smaller economies like Belize’s tourism sector.

The schedule leaves Fort Lauderdale at 10:45 a.m. and arrives in Belize City by 12:10 p.m. Return flights depart at 1:10 p.m. and land back in Florida around 4:30 p.m. These timings allow for day trips or extended stays without wasting hours in transit.

As air travel rebounds in the region, routes like this support recovery efforts. Belize has worked to attract more international carriers, and Spirit’s entry adds competition to existing services from airlines like American and United, which often involve connections. For budget-conscious flyers, the savings could make a difference in vacation planning.

This development reflects ongoing shifts in aviation, where low-cost models expand beyond domestic routes. Spirit, based in Florida, has built a strong presence in the Caribbean and Latin America, and Belize fits that pattern. The airline operates a fleet of Airbus planes, emphasizing efficiency to keep costs down.

Passengers should check for any entry requirements, such as visas or health documents, before booking. Belize welcomes tourists from many countries without visas for short stays, but rules can change. Spirit’s website offers details on baggage fees and add-ons, which help customize trips.

Overall, this new flight provides a practical choice for those eyeing Belize as an alternate destination to Costa Rica. It simplifies access and keeps expenses in check, appealing to families, adventurers, and repeat visitors alike.