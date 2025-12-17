Hotels across the country project an average occupancy rate of 77% for the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026, based on a survey from the Costa Rican Chamber of Hotels (CCH). This marks the lowest forecast for the period since 2022, when expectations ranged between 84% and 85%.

The survey covered properties of all sizes and regions, with confirmed bookings at 69% so far. Last year, projections reached 85%, the highest in recent years. The 2023 forecast stood at 81%.

Flora Ayub, executive director of the CCH, said the season offers a chance for both residents and international visitors to take advantage of the country’s lodging options. “Our nation stands out for its hospitality, service quality, and natural assets,” Ayub stated. She added that strong results in these months help businesses manage operating expenses and maintain employment during slower times.

Projections differ by area. The Northern Plains lead at 92%, followed by Guanacaste at 88%. The Mid-Pacific hits 73%, Puntarenas 72%, the Caribbean 71%, and the South Pacific 70%. The Central Valley shows the lowest at 68%.

By lodging type, all-inclusive hotels top the list at 94%. Mountain properties expect 82%, beach ones 80%, and city hotels 65%. On a yearly basis, 51% of hotels anticipate occupancy similar to the 2024-2025 period. Another 27% foresee a rise, while 22% predict a drop.

The industry deals with added challenges. High season brings more tourists, but the dollar exchange rate, close to levels from two decades ago, impacts revenue. Most income comes in dollars, yet costs occur in colones, which strains smaller operations.

Ayub stressed the importance of solid results now for overall financial health. “These months produce the resources needed to sustain operations and jobs in off-peak periods,” she noted. The CCH encourages travelers to book soon to back the sector and access available choices in the country.